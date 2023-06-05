USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee begins RBI week on a back foot near 82.50 as US NFP favors Fed hawks

- USD/INR stays on the front foot after reversing from 13-day low on Friday.
- Strong US NFP renews hawkish Fed concerns while softer India data allows RBI to defend status quo.
- Risk-off mood, higher Oil price also weigh on Indian Rupee ahead of the key week.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts may entertain intraday traders.
USD/INR extends recovery from 50-day EMA to around 82.50 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair cheers the US Dollar strength, as well as downbeat sentiment and the firmer Crude Oil price to propel the pair of late.
Adding strength to the USD/INR recovery could be the consolidation ahead of this week’s Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Meeting, up for Thursday.
Above all, a monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the RBI, mainly due to the latest streams of the US and India data, allow the USD/INR pair to remain firmer. Adding strength to the USD/INR pair could be the latest strength of the WTI Crude Oil and the risk-off mood, led by the fears of the US-China tussle and the Russia-Ukraine war.
That said, Friday’s US NFP bolstered calls for the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike in June, as well as slashed the odds favoring the Fed rate cut in 2023. The same allowed the US Dollar Index (DXY) to remain firmer and favor the corrective bounce in the US Treasury bond yields.
On the other hand, the market’s sour sentiment due to the geopolitical concerns about China, Russia, Ukraine and the US join the concerns about the RBI’s likely monetary policy inaction, mainly due to the Indian economics suggesting easy inflation and softer growth, to propel the USD/INR price.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields recover after snapping a three-week uptrend by the end of the last Friday. That said, the S&P500 Futures also portray the risk-off mood by mild losses as it retreats from the highest levels since August 2022. The same underpins the US Dollar Index (DXY) strength ahead of the US Factory Orders and ISM Services PMI for May.
Moving on, US Factory Orders and ISM Services PMI for May will entertain intraday traders whereas Thursday’s RBI Interest Rate Decision becomes the key event for the USD/INR pair watchers.
Technical analysis
A clear rebound from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 82.30 by the press time, allows USD/INR bulls to aim for a one-week-old descending resistance line of near 82.65.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.526
|Today Daily Change
|0.1226
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|82.4034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.4584
|Daily SMA50
|82.1602
|Daily SMA100
|82.1956
|Daily SMA200
|81.9231
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.453
|Previous Daily Low
|82.2615
|Previous Weekly High
|82.8046
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.2615
|Previous Monthly High
|82.981
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6435
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.3799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.3347
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.2922
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.1811
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.1007
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.4838
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.5642
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.6753
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
