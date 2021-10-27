USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bears flirt with 75.00, US data, central banks eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR consolidates Tuesday’s losses, picks up bids of late.
  • Firmer oil prices, pick-up in covid cases and inflation fears favor pair buyers.
  • US Durable Goods Orders may entertain traders ahead of the key Q3 GDP, BOC, ECB in focus too.

USD/INR stays mildly bid around 75.00 amid the early Indian trading session on Wednesday. The Indian rupee (INR) bears sneaks on inflation fears at home, coupled with the fresh increase in the COVID-19 fears. However, cautious mood ahead of the key US data and global central bank movers keep the pair buyers in check.

Although the Asian nation lauds over 1.0 billion vaccinations and hopes of higher tax revenues due to firmer economic transition, the latest jump in the covid cases challenges the INR bulls. That said, the daily rise in COVID-19 infections grew past 12,428 prior to 13,451, per the latest government data on Wednesday.

Additionally, growing fears that the energy crisis and a multi-year high of crude prices will escalate price pressure into the developing economy also weigh on the INR.

In this regard, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remains cautiously optimistic and keeps the currently easy monetary policy citing virus-led economic woes.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) snaps a two-day rebound from the monthly low as market sentiment dwindles ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders for September, expected -1.1% versus +1.8% prior. Even so, US stimulus optimism and receding COVID-19 fears in the US weigh on the greenback of late.

Also important will be the monetary policy meeting of the Bank of Canada (BOC) and the European Central Bank (ECB) ahead of the key US Q3 GDP, up for publishing on Thursday.

Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields snap a three-day downtrend and the stock futures struggle for clear direction, suggesting further advances for the DXY should the scheduled data print a positive outcome.

Technical analysis

Sustained trading beyond a two-week-old resistance line, now support around 74.85, keeps USD/INR buyers hopeful.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.966
Today Daily Change 0.0426
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 74.9234
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.8841
Daily SMA50 74.1663
Daily SMA100 74.2128
Daily SMA200 73.7479
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.1736
Previous Daily Low 74.8762
Previous Weekly High 75.3786
Previous Weekly Low 74.701
Previous Monthly High 74.5742
Previous Monthly Low 72.8965
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.9898
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.8086
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.6938
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.5113
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.1059
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.2884
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.4032

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May

EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May

EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation

GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation

GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed

Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed

Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.

Gold News

Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher

Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher

Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.

Read more

Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse

Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse

Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures