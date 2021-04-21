USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee bears catch a breather around 75.50 key support

- USD/INR prints mild losses despite recently bouncing off intraday low.
- Bullish MACD, ascending triangle and sustained trading beyond 50-SMA back the buyers.
- Bears have a bumpy road unless breaking 74.20.
USD/INR picks up bids to 75.39, down 0.07%, amid Thursday’s trading. Although markets in India are off, broad US dollar gains, backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes, keeps the pair bulls hopeful despite the recent consolidation around the one-week top.
Also supporting the upside momentum are the bullish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained trading beyond 50-SMA, not to forget the rising triangle formation.
However, a clear break of 75.50, comprising the upper line of the stated triangle, becomes necessary for the USD/INR buyers targeting 75.80 levels, including 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the early April run-up, followed by pullback moves to April 16.
In a case where the quote remains firm above 75.80, the 76.00 round-figure and June 2020 peak surrounding 76.55 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, pullback moves become less worrisome until breaking the stated triangle’s support line, around 74.68, a break of which can recall 200-SMA level of 73.46 on the chart.
Though, the 50-SMA level of 74.95 and the 74.00 are likely intermediate halts to watch should the pair mark a surprise drop.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.3975
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0499
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|75.4474
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.9491
|Daily SMA50
|73.2406
|Daily SMA100
|73.2775
|Daily SMA200
|73.6758
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.4738
|Previous Daily Low
|74.54
|Previous Weekly High
|75.496
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.298
|Previous Monthly High
|73.958
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.2569
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.1171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.8967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.8336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.2199
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.8998
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.7674
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.0875
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.7012
