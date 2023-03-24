USD/INR Price News: 82.30 acts as a barricade, focus in on US Durable Goods Orders

- USD/INR is oscillating in a 10-pip range as investors await US Durable Goods Orders and preliminary PMI data.
- Lack of follow-up buying in the S&P500 futures after a confident recovery move has stemmed clouds of uncertainty.
- The Indian government has started assessing the performance of state-run lenders and PSUs after the global banking debacle.
The USD/INR pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range of 82.20-82.30 in the Asian session. The asset has a positive opening on Friday as the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded firmly after dropping to near 102.00 in Thursday’s session. The USD Index has extended its recovery to near 102.68 as other central banks are also saying no to further rate hikes and are looking to assess the impact of current monetary policy.
S&P500 futures are showing choppy moves in the Asian session. The lack of follow-up buying in the 500-US stocks basket futures after a confident recovery move on Thursday has stemmed clouds of uncertainty. Two-year US Treasury yields that closely follow the US equities benchmark look vulnerable above 3.8%.
Going forward, the release of the United States Durable Goods Orders (Feb) data will be a key trigger for the mighty USD Index. As per the consensus, the economic data will expand by 0.6% against a contraction of 4.5% released earlier. The economic indicator shows forward demand for Durable Goods and an increment in the same could renew fears of policy-tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Apart from that, preliminary US S&P Global PMI (March) data will be keenly watched. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to trim to 47.0 from the former release of 47.3. And, Service PMI might soften to 50.5 from the prior release of 50.6.
On the Indian Rupee front, Prime Minister Modi-led-government has initiated finding out any signs of banking shakedown after escalating global banking fiasco. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ordered for the assessment of state-run lenders and public sector banks (PSUs) about their performance and assessment of capital requirements.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.2868
|Today Daily Change
|0.0568
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|82.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.3562
|Daily SMA50
|82.209
|Daily SMA100
|82.1198
|Daily SMA200
|81.1951
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.7295
|Previous Daily Low
|82.0371
|Previous Weekly High
|83.0315
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.512
|Previous Monthly High
|83.082
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.5032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.465
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.9349
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.6398
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.2425
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.6273
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.0246
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.3197
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0750, looks to post modest weekly gains
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the European session, EUR/USD has managed to recover modestly and seems to have stabilized above 1.0750 amid an improvement seen in market mood. The pair remains on track to end the week modestly higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 heading into the weekend
GBP/USD retraced a small part of its daily decline in the American session after having tested 1.2200 earlier in the day. The US Dollar has lost some strength with Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, allowing the pair to limit its losses.
Gold retreats after facing resistance at $2,000
Gold price climbed above $2,000 in the early American session but reversed its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering from daily lows after Wall Street's opening bell, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing and trades at around $1,990.
Breaking: Binance suspends spot trading, citing issues
Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, announced that it halted spot trading. The announcement from the exchange caused BTC and ETH to drop by nearly 3% and 4%.
Deutsche Bank Stock Forecast: DB shares drop 6% at open following bond sell-off
Deutsche Bank (DB) is the newest bank that has the market worried. Shares opened down more than 6% on Friday and at the time of writing are trading off -6.8% at $8.99.