USD/INR Price Analysis: Faces resistance around 82.40 as USD Index drops further

- USD/INR has sensed resistance around 82.40 amid weakness in the USD Index.
- The Indian Rupee will also remain on tenterhooks as the RBI is expected to keep its repo rate steady.
- USD/INR has witnessed a steep fall after a breakdown of the inventory distribution.
The USD/INR pair has sensed selling pressure around 82.40 in the Asian session amid a sheer sell-off in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index fell like a house of cards as a few Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers delivered dovish commentary for June’s monetary policy. Going forward, the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will remain in the spotlight.
It looks like the Indian Rupee will also remain on tenterhooks as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep its repo rate steady in its monetary policy meeting scheduled for June 6-8.
A survey from Bloomberg showed that the RBI will keep its repo rate steady at 6.5% throughout the year and will announce a rate cut by 25 basis points (bps) in the first quarter of the next financial year.
USD/INR has witnessed a steep fall after a breakdown of the inventory distribution in which inventory is transferred from institutional investors to retail participants. The inventory adjustment formed in a range of 82.50-82.83 on an hourly scale. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 82.36 is acting as a barricade for the US Dollar bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, indicating more weakness ahead.
Should the asset break below June 01 low at 82.23, Indian Rupee bulls would drag the asset toward the round-level support at 82.00 followed by May 04 high at 81.82.
In an alternate scenario, a decisive break above May 23 high at 82.97 will drive the asset toward 03 November 2022 high at 83.18 followed by all-time-high at 83.42.
USD/INR hourly chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.3275
|Today Daily Change
|0.0382
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|82.2893
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.4246
|Daily SMA50
|82.159
|Daily SMA100
|82.184
|Daily SMA200
|81.9109
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.737
|Previous Daily Low
|82.2675
|Previous Weekly High
|82.981
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.5302
|Previous Monthly High
|82.981
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6435
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.4469
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.5577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.1255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.9617
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.656
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.5951
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.9008
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.0646
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
