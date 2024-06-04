USD/INR edges higher, eyes on 2024 India's election results

- Indian Rupee trades with mild negative bias on Tuesday.
Indian Rupee (INR) trades with mild losses on Tuesday despite the softer US Dollar (USD). The INR trims gains as investors await more clarity about India's official general election outcome. Early vote counting trends indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unlikely to win a decisive majority, as projected by exit polls over the weekend. However, a third consecutive win for the BJP-led government might boost investor confidence and lift the Indian Rupee. Furthermore, risk appetite and a decline in crude oil prices continue to underpin the INR as India is the third-largest oil consumer in the world.
India’s HSBC Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and US ISM Services PMI for May will be published on Wednesday. The highlight of this week will be the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy and the US Nonfarm Payrolls later on Friday. The stronger-than-expected US economic data might provide some support to the Greenback and cap the downside for the pair.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee weakens ahead of India's election outcome
- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP leads in 202 seats out of a total of 543 in early vote counting trends, per Reuters.
- Most exit polls projected the alliance led by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win 303 seats in the 543-member lower house and likely get a two-thirds majority, enough to initiate amendments to the constitution, per Reuters.
- HDFC Securities FX research analyst, Dilip Parmar, said that the Indian rupee should gain "as we will see dollar inflows on foreign funds buying domestic equities and debt.”
- The Indian HSBC Manufacturing PMI dropped to 57.5 in May, compared to the previous reading and the market consensus of 58.4.
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI declined to 48.7 in May from the previous reading of 49.2, weaker than the market expectation of 49.6.
- The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is estimated to see 190,000 job additions in May.
Technical analysis: USD/INR resumes bearish outlook
The Indian Rupee trades softer on the day. The USD/INR pair turns bearish on the daily timeframe as the pair crosses below the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains capped below the 50-midline, suggesting the further downside looks favorable for the time being.
The potential support level for the pair will emerge at the 82.90–83.00 region, portraying the lower limit of a descending trend channel that has been established since mid-April and the psychological mark. A decisive break below this level will see a drop to a low of January 15 at 82.78, followed by a low of March 8 at 82.65.
On the upside, the first upside barrier is located near the 100-day EMA at 83.20. Any follow-through buying above the mentioned level will pave the way to the upper boundary of the descending trend channel at 83.40. Further north, the next hurdle is seen near a high of April 17 at 83.72 en route to the 84.00 psychological mark.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.53%
|-0.53%
|0.12%
|-0.41%
|-0.52%
|-0.71%
|-0.63%
|EUR
|0.54%
|0.02%
|0.66%
|0.13%
|0.01%
|-0.16%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.52%
|-0.01%
|0.64%
|0.11%
|0.01%
|-0.18%
|-0.10%
|CAD
|-0.13%
|-0.66%
|-0.65%
|-0.54%
|-0.63%
|-0.82%
|-0.74%
|AUD
|0.40%
|-0.12%
|-0.13%
|0.51%
|-0.10%
|-0.29%
|-0.23%
|JPY
|0.51%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.62%
|0.09%
|-0.17%
|-0.11%
|NZD
|0.71%
|0.16%
|0.16%
|0.81%
|0.30%
|0.18%
|0.07%
|CHF
|0.62%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.74%
|0.22%
|0.11%
|-0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian economy FAQs
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
