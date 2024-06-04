Stock Market Today: Nifty opens 1% lower on Tuesday, as Indian election results eyed

- India’s Nifty opened 1% lower on Tuesday, reversing from record highs.
- Early vote counting shows PM Modi-led BJP alliance leading in 300 seats out of total 543.
- All eyes remain on India’s election outcome and the June 7 RBI policy decision.
Nifty 50, India’s key benchmark index, opened 1% lower on Tuesday, reversing Monday’s over 3% rally.
Markets are witnessing a ‘sell the fact’ trading in the Indian equity markets, as they highly anticipate a stronger return of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, now for the third straight term.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 is losing 1.41% on the day to trade below 23,000, having closed Monday at 23,263.
Stock market news
- Early gainers on Nifty are SunPharma and Nestle India. Meanwhile, the big losers in early trades on Nifty are Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Coal India, SBI Bank and ONGC.
- PM Modi-led BJP alliance leads in 300 seats out of total 543 in early vote counting trends, per local media outlets, cited by Reuters.
- Exit polls over the weekend predicted that PM Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with BJP-led NDA winning anywhere between 350-401 seats.
- The Indian Rupee has faced rejection at the key resistance of 83.04 against the US Dollar, driving USD/INR back toward 83.50, as of writing, up 0.36% on the day.
- Markets are also weighing the US economic health prospects after weak ISM PMI data on Monday.
- ISM Manufacturing PMI index dropped from 49.2 in April to 48.7 in May, missing the expected 49.6 print. The ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid eased to 57.0 in May vs. 60.9 previous and 60.0 expected.
- Last week, India’s economy grew by 8.2% in the fiscal year ended March 2024, sharply higher than 7% expansion recorded in the previous year, led by a robust performance of manufacturing and construction sectors, per Reuters.
- All eyes remain on the results of the 2024 India’s general election due later on Tuesday and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy announcements on June 7 for fresh trading impulse.
Nifty 50 FAQs
The Nifty 50, or simply Nifty, is the most commonly followed stock index in India. It was launched in 1996 by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). It plots the weighted average share price of 50 of the largest Indian corporations, offering investors comprehensive exposure to 13 sectors of the economy. Each corporation's weighting is based on its "free-float capitalization", or the value of all its shares readily available for trading.
The Nifty is a composite so its value is dependent on the performance of the companies that make up the index, as revealed in their quarterly and annual results. Another factor is government policies, such as when in 2016 the government decided to demonetize 500 and 1000 Rupee banknotes. This led to a temporary cash shortage which negatively impacted the Nifty. The level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of India is a further factor as it determines the cost of borrowing. Climate change, pandemics and natural disasters are also drivers.
The Nifty 50 was launched on April 22, 1996 at a base level of 1,000. Its highest recorded level to date is 22,097 achieved on January 15, 2024 (this is being written in Feb 2024). The index first closed above the 10,000 level on October 17, 2017. The Nifty recorded its biggest daily decline on March 23, 2020 during the Covid pandemic, when it fell 1,125 points or 12.37%. The Nifty’s biggest gain in a single day occurred on May 18, 2009, when it rose 651 points after the results of the Indian elections.
Major corporations in the Nifty 50 include HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen and Toubro, ITC Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd and Kotak Mahendra Bank.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6650 after downbeat Australian data
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure in Asian trading on Tuesday, having faced rejection at 0.6700. The pair is undermined by downbeat Australian Current Account Balance and the Company's Gross Operating Profits data. A softer risk tone also adds to the pair's downside.
USD/JPY reverses from 156.50 after BoJ Ueda's comments
USD/JPY is retreating from 156.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday, weighed by the latest comments from BoJ Governor Ueda on policy. A modest recovery in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields could limit the pair's downside ahead of US JOLTS Job Opening data.
Gold price trades with modest intraday losses, downside potential seems limited
Gold price fails to attract any follow-through buying despite a combination of supporting factors. Fed rate cut bets drag the USD to a nearly two-month low, but does little to lure XAU/USD bulls. Traders now look forward to this week’s important US macro data and key central bank event risks.
Veteran trader sets target for next Bitcoin bull market high
Bitcoin halvings have historically aligned with the halfway points of past bull market cycles. Peter Brandt predicts Bitcoin could reach a high of around $130K to $150K. New market players could alter market dynamics.
Trading the week ahead
Looking at this week's main tradable opportunities, Tuesday brings the Swiss CPI print, a key indicator to watch given recent comments by the SNB's Jordan about inflation risks and the weak Swiss franc.