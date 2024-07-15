The Indian Rupee trades sideways in Monday’s Asian session.

Possible Fed rate cuts, lower US bond yields might support the local currency; firmer USD could weigh on the INR.

Traders await India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation data on Monday for fresh impetus.

The Indian Rupee (INR) trades flat on Monday despite the recovery of the US Dollar (USD). The rising hopes of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), lower US bond yields, and persistent India’s foreign inflows might lift the INR. Nonetheless, the extended gains in crude oil prices and the renewed Greenback demand from state-run banks and local importers limit the INR’s potential gains. The downside of the local currency might be limited amid the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) routine interventions, which might support the INR from depreciating to near multi-month lows.



Looking ahead, investors will keep an eye on India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation data on Monday, which is expected to rise to 3.50% YoY in June from 2.61% in May. Also, the Indian Trade Balance will be released. On the US docket, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for July will be published, while Fed’s Mary Daly is due to speak.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee flat lines despite stronger US Dollar

Indian Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to the highest in four months at 5.08% YoY in June on the back of higher food prices, according to official data released on Friday. This figure was above the market consensus and the previous reading of 4.80%.

India’s Industrial Production increased 5.9% YoY in May as against 5.0% in April, beating the estimation of 4.9%.

The US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 2.6% YoY in June from a revised up in the previous reading of 2.4%, above the consensus of 2.3%. The core PPI climbed 3.0% YoY, surpassing the expected 2.5%. On a monthly basis, the PPI rose 0.2% MoM in June, above the market consensus of 0.1%.

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index survey dropped to 66.0 in July from 68.2 in June, the lowest in seven months, falling short of the expected increase to 68.5. The UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations declined slightly in July to 2.9% from the previous reading of 3.0%.

Financial markets are now pricing in above 90% odds for a 25 basis points (bps) cut in September, according to the CME Fedwatch Tool.

Technical analysis: USD/INR remains in consolidative mode in the near term

The Indian Rupee trades on a flat note on the day. The USD/INR pair stays bullish on the daily chart as it holds above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).



Nonetheless, in the shorter term, the pair has remained within its month-long range since March 21. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the 50-midline, suggesting that further consolidation cannot be ruled out.



A decisive break above the upper boundary of the trading range at 83.65 might pave the way to the all-time high of 83.75. Further north, the next upside barrier will emerge at the 84.00 psychological level.



On the flip side, a breach of the 100-day EMA at 83.37 might drag the pair lower to the 83.00 round figure. Sustained trading below this level will expose 82.82, a low of January 12.