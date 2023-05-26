USD Index retreats from recent peaks near 104.30 ahead of PCE

- The index gives away some loses following recent peaks.
- Policy makers move closer to a deal in the debt ceiling.
- US inflation tracked by the PCE takes centre stage later on Friday.
The USD Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its main rival currencies, recedes from recent multi-week peaks near the 104.30 region.
USD Index focuses on PCE, debt ceiling talks
The index has so far traded on the defensive for the first time this week, coming under some selling pressure after hitting new multi-week tops around 104.30 on May 25.
Following recent meetings, debt ceiling negotiators appear to have opened the door to a potential agreement that includes raising the debt limit and setting a two-year spending cap for the federal government.
In the meantime, investors’ attention will exclusively be on the release of April’s inflation figures measured by the PCE/Core PCE along with Personal Income/Spending, Durable Goods Orders, Trade Balance and the final Michigan Consumer Sentiment for the month of May.
What to look for around USD
The index now faces some downside pressure after the rally seems to have met initial resistance around 104.30 so far this week.
In the meantime, diminishing bets that the Fed will probably pause its normalization process in June appear underpinned by the steady resilience of key US fundamentals (employment and prices mainly) amidst the ongoing rally in US yields and the DXY.
Favouring a pause by the Fed, instead, appears the extra tightening of credit conditions in response to uncertainty surrounding the US banking sector.
Key events in the US this week: PCE/Core PCE, Durable Goods Orders, Flash Goods Trade Balance, Personal Income/Spending, Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft/hard landing of the US economy. Terminal Interest rate near the peak vs. speculation of rate cuts in late 2023/early 2024. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is down 0.13% at 104.07 and faces the next support at the 100-day SMA at 102.85 seconded by the 55-day SMA at 102.43 and finally 101.01 (weekly low April 26). On the flip side, the surpass of 104.31 (monthly high May 25) seconded by 105.69 (200-day SMA) and then 105.88 (2023 high March 8).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0700 amid broad USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and dropped to its lowest level since late March near 1.0700. Stronger-than-forecast PCE inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed's Mester provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD loses bullish momentum after US data, falls below 1.2350
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its daily gains on Friday after the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.7% in April. Although the pair clings to small daily gains below 1.2350, it remains on track to end the third straight week in negative territory.
Gold erases daily gains, holds above $1,940
Gold price turned south and declined to the $1,940 area in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds stead above 3.8% after stronger-than-expected core PCE inflation data from the US, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Ethereum price to outpace Bitcoin price as ETH jumps over key hurdle where BTC fumbles
ETH is working on its recovery after it dipped to a two-week low on Thursday. While Bitcoin price has failed to make a similar move and head back above $26,500, Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin and has been able to push above $1,800.
Ford Stock: New agreement will give customers access to 12,000 Tesla chargers
Ford (F) stock has advanced about 2.5% early Friday following CEO Chris Farley’s announcement that Ford owners will be able to charge their EVs at Tesla Superchargers beginning in early 2024.