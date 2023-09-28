USD Index recedes from 2023 tops near 106.80

- The index comes under some downside pressure near 106.60.
- US yields extend the move higher to new multi-year highs.
- Final Q2 GDP figures, weekly Claims, Fedspeak next on tap.
The greenback now faces some selling pressure and recedes to the 106.60 region when tracked by the USD Index (DXY) during the European morning on Thursday.
USD Index looks at data, yields
The index now gives away part of the recent four-session advance, including Wednesday’s move to new YTD peaks in the 106.80/85 band, and revisits the 106.60 area on the back of some mild recovery in the appetite for the risk complex.
In the meantime, the rally in the greenback remains well supported by the persistent sell-off in the US bonds markets, which in turn propelled yields to multi-year tops in response to investors’ perception that the Federal Reserve would surely maintain its restrictive stance for a longer period.
In the US data space, the final figures of Q2 GDP will take centre stage seconded by usual weekly Initial Claims, Pending Home Sales and speeches by Austan Goolsbee (Chicago), Lisa Cook (FOMC Governor). In addition, Chief Jerome Powell will participate in an event with educators in Washington DC.
What to look for around USD
Despite the ongoing knee-jerk, the index remains well supported by both investors’ sentiment and higher yields, which have pushed the dollar to new yearly peaks around the 106.80 on Wednesday.
In the meantime, support for the dollar keeps coming from the good health of the US economy, which at the same time appears underpinned by the renewed tighter-for-longer stance narrative from the Federal Reserve.
Key events in the US this week: Initial Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales, Final Q2 GDP Growth Rate, Fed Powell (Thursday) – PCE, Core PCE, Personal Income, Personal Spending, Advanced Goods Trade Balance, Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persevering debate over a soft or hard landing for the US economy. Incipient speculation of rate cuts in early 2024. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.10% at 106.55 and faces initial support at 104.42 (weekly low September 11) ahead of 103.08 (200-day SMA) and then 102.93 (weekly low August 30). On the other hand, a breakout of 106.83 (2023 high September 27) would open the door to 107.19 (weekly high November 30, 2022) and finally 107.99 (weekly high November 21 2022).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
