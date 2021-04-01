USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah refreshes five-month low on downbeat Indonesia Inflation

- USD/IDR picks up bids after Indonesia Inflation drops below consensus and prior during March.
- Covid fears, geopolitical tension also weigh on Indonesian currency.
- US response to infrastructure spending, ISM Manufacturing PMI will be the key.
USD/IDR bulls attack the $15,000 threshold, after an initial pullback from November high, during early Thursday. While the US dollar strength mixed risk catalysts seemed to have favored the initial run-up, Indonesia's inflation figures for March become the fuel behind the quote’s recent recovery move.
Indonesia’s Inflation dropped below 1.4% forecast and 1.38% previous readouts to 1.37% YoY whereas Core Inflation slipped beneath 1.44% market consensus to 1.21% yearly figures for March. It’s worth mentioning that the Inflation MoM numbers followed the suit with a 0.08% mark versus 0.14% expected and 0.10% prior.
On Wednesday, Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo said, in a pre-recorded remarks for a Fitch Ratings' seminar, that they will remain committed to keeping its monetary policy loose, to support economic recovery. Hints of "triple intervention" in the spot were also flashed by the BI Chief as the Asian nation struggles to overcome pandemic-led economic losses.
Additionally, geopolitical tension in Indonesia and the US dollar’s strength, backed by the US Treasury yields and risk-off mood, are extra burdens on the USD/IDR pair.
Looking forward, US ISM Manufacturing PMI and US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan will be the key to watch ahead of tomorrow’s US employment data.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond an ascending trend line from January 11, around 14,590, becomes necessary for the USD/IDR bulls to keep the reins.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14589.95
|Today Daily Change
|22.6500
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|14567.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14421.3213
|Daily SMA50
|14220.8795
|Daily SMA100
|14172.5398
|Daily SMA200
|14421.6825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14617.5
|Previous Daily Low
|14480
|Previous Weekly High
|14516.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|14323.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14617.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|13782.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14564.975
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14532.525
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14492.3667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14417.4333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14354.8667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14629.8667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14692.4333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14767.3667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates the downside below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD bears take a breather and defend 1.1700 but not out of the woods yet. Fresh lockdown in France and rising covid concerns in Europe pressure the euro. US President Biden’s infrastructure plan meets scepticism. Focus on US yields, PMI data.
GBP/USD looks to regain 1.3800, UK Manufacturing PMI in focus
GBP/USD treads water below 1.3800, struggling to keep Wednesday’s recovery. The UK expats living without permanent residence will be pushed out from EU as Brexit kicks in. US President Biden’s infrastructure plan faces rejection. Bulls look for upbeat UK PMI ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Gold regains above $1,700 even as S&P 500 Futures wobble
Gold refreshes intraday high following a bounce off $1,705.84. US Treasury yields pause rally near multi-month top, S&P 500 Futures struggle to extend Wednesday’s recovery. US-China tussle, downbeat China PMI also weigh on the sentiment.
Dogecoin price decline in March has not restored optimistic speculation
Dogecoin price is failing to capture any buying interest after the 7% spike on March 26. Instead, the altcoin has drifted sideways below two declining moving averages, the 20-day SMA and the 50-day SMA.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.