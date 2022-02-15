USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah ignores Indonesia trade numbers, stays firmer above $14,000

USD/IDR prints three-day downtrend despite recently sidelined performance.

Indonesia Exports, Imports eased in January, Trade Balance improved.

USD tracked pullback in yields even as market sentiment remains sour.

US PPI, Empire State Manufacturing Index will join risk catalysts to direct short-term moves.

USD/IDR stays on the back foot for the third consecutive day, despite the recent bounce off the intraday low. That said, the Indonesia rupiah (IDR) pair remains sidelined around $14,290 by the press time of early Tuesday morning in Europe.

In doing so, the USD/IDR pair cheers a pullback in the US dollar while paying a little heed to the mixed Indonesia trade numbers for January.

Indonesia’s Exports dropped below 33.86% expected and 35.3% prior to 25.31% whereas the Imports declined to 36.77% versus 51.38% market consensus and 47.93% previous readouts. However, Trade Balance improved to $0.93B compared to the $0.19B forecasts, versus $1.02B prior.

Elsewhere, headlines concerning Russia-Ukraine tussles and signals for the Fed’s March rate-hike keep challenging the market sentiment. However, the US Treasury yields couldn’t cheer the risk-off mood, which in turn weighs on the US Dollar Index (DXY) by the press time.

Read: US Dollar Index retreat from fortnight high towards 96.00 as yields ease

It’s worth noting, however, that the mixed performance of US stock futures and Asia-Pacific equities also challenge the USD/IDR moves but the USD pullback keeps the pair sellers hopeful.

That said, today’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January, expected 9.1% YoY versus 9.7% prior, whereas the Empire State Manufacturing Index for February, having the market consensus of 12 versus -0.7% previous readouts, will offer immediate direction to the pair.

Technical analysis

Unless crossing the $14,450 level on a daily closing basis, USD/IDR stays vulnerable to test December 2021 bottom surrounding $14,140.