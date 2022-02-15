USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah ignores Indonesia trade numbers, stays firmer above $14,000

- USD/IDR prints three-day downtrend despite recently sidelined performance.
- Indonesia Exports, Imports eased in January, Trade Balance improved.
- USD tracked pullback in yields even as market sentiment remains sour.
- US PPI, Empire State Manufacturing Index will join risk catalysts to direct short-term moves.
USD/IDR stays on the back foot for the third consecutive day, despite the recent bounce off the intraday low. That said, the Indonesia rupiah (IDR) pair remains sidelined around $14,290 by the press time of early Tuesday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the USD/IDR pair cheers a pullback in the US dollar while paying a little heed to the mixed Indonesia trade numbers for January.
Indonesia’s Exports dropped below 33.86% expected and 35.3% prior to 25.31% whereas the Imports declined to 36.77% versus 51.38% market consensus and 47.93% previous readouts. However, Trade Balance improved to $0.93B compared to the $0.19B forecasts, versus $1.02B prior.
Elsewhere, headlines concerning Russia-Ukraine tussles and signals for the Fed’s March rate-hike keep challenging the market sentiment. However, the US Treasury yields couldn’t cheer the risk-off mood, which in turn weighs on the US Dollar Index (DXY) by the press time.
Read: US Dollar Index retreat from fortnight high towards 96.00 as yields ease
It’s worth noting, however, that the mixed performance of US stock futures and Asia-Pacific equities also challenge the USD/IDR moves but the USD pullback keeps the pair sellers hopeful.
That said, today’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January, expected 9.1% YoY versus 9.7% prior, whereas the Empire State Manufacturing Index for February, having the market consensus of 12 versus -0.7% previous readouts, will offer immediate direction to the pair.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing the $14,450 level on a daily closing basis, USD/IDR stays vulnerable to test December 2021 bottom surrounding $14,140.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14293.1
|Today Daily Change
|-15.9500
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|14309.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14358.74
|Daily SMA50
|14326.662
|Daily SMA100
|14293.4055
|Daily SMA200
|14333.3875
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14362.75
|Previous Daily Low
|14303.55
|Previous Weekly High
|14461.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|14212.2
|Previous Monthly High
|14450.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|14185.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14326.1644
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14340.1356
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14287.4833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14265.9167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14228.2833
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14346.6833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14384.3167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14405.8833
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls tread around with caution in a field of land mines and disruptive Russian headlines
EUR/USD stabilising despite Russian invasion angst and weakness in Asian equities. Daily M-formation neckline has a confluence with the 50% and 61.8% ratios. Bears in anticipation of a disruptive Russian headline to put 1.11's in focus.
GBP/USD seesaws past-1.3500 on Brexit, Russia news, UK Unemployment Rate eyed
GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3530-35 with eyes on the key UK employment report during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair prints mild daily gains around a one-week low, after declining for the last two days.
Gold bulls could target $1,900 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions Premium
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,850 area on the first day of a new week and build on the momentum through the Asian session on Tuesday. This marked the third successive day of a positive move – also the seventh in the previous eight – and pushed spot prices to the highest level since June 2021.
SafeMoon price eyes retest of $0.00184 as it knocks on vital support level
SafeMoon price has been on a steep downtrend for the last week despite the positive outlook in the crypto markets. As SAFEMOON approaches a crucial support level, investors can expect some sort of a bullish reaction.
Can we expect inflation to have peaked this week?
Six significant inflation rate figures will keep investors on their toes almost every day of this week, with the most important data concentrated on Wednesday trading. The expectations for most of the inflation data figures are strongly suggesting that inflationary pressure has already peaked.