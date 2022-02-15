US Dollar Index retreat from fortnight high towards 96.00 as yields ease

- DXY snaps three-day uptrend to step back from two-week top.
- US 10-year Treasury yields resume downtrend after positive week-start.
- Market sentiment sours amid fears of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, February 16 is the widely talked date.
- US PPI, NY Manufacturing survey data will decorate the calendar but risk catalysts, Fedspeak are the key.
US Dollar Index (DXY) begins Tuesday on a back foot while retreating from a fortnight top 96.20 during the Asian session. In doing so, the greenback gauge drops 0.07% intraday to print the first daily loss in four, tracking the downbeat US Treasury yields.
Downbeat signals over the Russia-Ukraine story joined increasing odds of the 0.50% rate hike in March to keep the DXY bulls in comments during the last few days. However, the market’s indecision and a light calendar seem to trigger the latest pullback of the US Dollar Index.
On the other hand, headlines covering Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov initially helped the markets to stay optimistic over no imminent fears of the Russia-Ukraine war, as he showed likes for the US proposals. However, comments like, “EU and NATO responses have not been satisfactory,” kept the risk-off mood high.
Also challenging the market sentiment were comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard who repeated his call for 100 basis points (bps) in interest rate hikes by July 1 by citing the last four inflation reports which show broadening inflationary pressures.
Further, the CME FedWatch Toll suggesting around 61% probabilities for 50-75 basis points (bps) of a rate hike during the March meeting also weigh on the sentiment.
While portraying the mood, the US Treasury yields consolidate the previous day’s recovery moves with the fresh drop to 1.972%, down 2.4 basis points (bps), whereas the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses at the latest. On Monday, the bond coupons regained upside momentum after stepping back from a 2.5-year high on Friday whereas the Wall Street benchmark closed in the red, despite mildly positive week-start performance.
That said, the DXY pullback seems to have a limited life as geopolitical fears join hawkish Fed concerns.
In addition to the risk catalysts, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January, expected 9.1% YoY versus 9.7% prior, as well as the Empire State Manufacturing Index for February, bearing the market consensus of 12 versus -0.7% previous readouts, will also direct DXY move.
Technical analysis
A convergence of the 21-DMA and 50-DMA restricts the immediate downside of the US Dollar Index around the 96.00 round figure. Until then, buyers keep their eyes on November 2021 peak surrounding the 97.00 round figure.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|96.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.99
|Daily SMA50
|96
|Daily SMA100
|95.37
|Daily SMA200
|93.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.44
|Previous Daily Low
|96.03
|Previous Weekly High
|96.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.17
|Previous Monthly High
|97.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|94.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
