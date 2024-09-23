The US Dollar (USD) is firmer overall on the session but has nudged off its earlier highs against its major currency peers, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
DXY consolidation may extend
“Weak Eurozone data dragged on the EUR in European trading, giving the USD a broader lift but the DXY is still trading within last week’s range and the potential for significant USD gains remains limited, at least while markets continue to price in additional, aggressive rate cuts by the Fed before year-end but relief for the USD today is coming from the mild pick up in ECB October easing speculation after this morning’s data reports.”
“There is plenty of US data to contend with this week but they may not have much impact on markets or the USD in the wake of the Fed decision. Friday’s core PCE data is expected to show a 0.2% increase over the month, nudging the Y/Y pace up slightly. With the Fed’s (excluding Bowman, perhaps) attention shifting from prices to jobs, that may not mean much for the USD. There are a number of Fed speakers on the calendar this week, including Chair Powell.”
“Kashkari said he backed the 50bps rate cut and projects a further 50bps in cuts this year. Some consolidation in the USD is possible in the short run after the index failed to push decisively below the 100.5 support area but scope for gains in the DXY is likely limited to the upper 101 area on charts. DXY gains above 102 would, however, suggest a little more strength may emerge.”
EUR/USD regains 1.1100 after Euro area PMI data
EUR/USD bounced from an intraday low in the 1.1080 region as the US Dollar turns south ahead of Wall Street’s opening. The Euro fell on disappointing Euro area PMI data, which raised bets for an ECB rate cut next month. The US Dollar eases as the mood improves.
GBP/USD looking for fresh highs beyond the 1.3300 level
GBP/USD trimmed early losses and aims to recover its bullish poise despite softer-than-expected United Kingdom data. The focus shifts to US PMI data and Fed speakers, following the Federal Reserve's aggressive cut last week.
Gold holds gains on bets of more Fed cuts, Middle East tensions
Gold is continuing its uptrend as markets continue to price in more interest rate cuts from the Fed. Such cuts would make Gold, a non-yielding asset, more attractive. Rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon push up haven demand for the precious metal.
Why is Solana’s price outlook bullish?
Coinbase announced its plans to launch cbBTC, a wrapped version of Bitcoin on Solana. The launch of USDS by Sky on Solana via Wormhole boosts cross-chain liquidity in DeFi.
Week ahead: Updates from the RBA and SNB eyed; US PCE data also on the radar
Tuesday welcomes an update from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The central bank is widely anticipated to hold things steady. Amid cooling inflation, the Swiss National Bank is widely expected to reduce its Policy Rate on Thursday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.