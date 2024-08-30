An orderly end to the week looks in store ahead of the long weekend in North America. Stocks, bonds and crude oil are trading positively on the session while the US Dollar (USD) is consolidating this week’s gains and is trading narrowly mixed against the core G10 majors. The pro-risk backdrop to markets is giving a boost to high beta FX, with the ZAR and MXN leading gains on the day, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
Focus on next week’s risk events
“The USD picked up a bit more support around yesterday’s data. GDP was revised higher and the details under the hood looked positive. Weekly claims were in line with expectations and while continuing claims were also in line with forecasts, this series is holding around post-pandemic highs, suggesting workers are having some difficulty in finding jobs. Other indicators suggest a softer labour market while a Bloomberg report notes that signs of a weaker labour markets are evident in recent regional Fed surveys.”
“This could be reflected in the Fed’s Beige Book when it is released next Wednesday, ahead of the NFP data a week today. Today’s core July PCE data is expected to show prices rising at a moderate 0.2% M/M but edge up a tenth over June’s 2.6%. Optically, slightly faster core PCE growth in the year may not sit well with the idea of Fed easing but the Fed Chair’s attention is squarely on employment now and a soft jobs report next week will bolster expectations of aggressive Fed rate cuts ahead.”
“The USD looks set to close out the week with a gain—the DXY’s first in six weeks—but the rebound is not enough (yet) to signal a reversal in recent losses and short-term price signals are starting to suggest some softness may be creeping back into the DXY on the day. A further recovery in the CNY, which is trading at its highest in more than a year and appears to have broken its longer-term bear trend, may also be a block on additional USD gains.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US PCE came in below consensus in July - LIVE
The US inflation tracked by the headline PCE rose by 2.5% YoY in July and 2.6% YoY when it comes to the core print, according to the US Department of Commerce.
EUR/USD keeps its daily gains below 1.1100 post-US PCE
The slightly bearish tone in the Greenback motivates EUR/USD to maintain its constructive bias on Friday near 1.1090 in the wake of the release of the US inflation data measured by the PCE.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3180 on US PCE data
GBP/USD maintains the positive stance in the proxiity of 1.3200 the figure amidst the marginal pullback in the US Dollar following the publication of US inflation tracked by the PCE.
US core PCE inflation could help markets gauge how big will be Federal Reserve’s September rate cut
The United States (US) Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release the high-impact core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, on Friday at 12:30 GMT.
US core PCE inflation could help markets gauge how big will be Federal Reserve’s September rate cut
The United States (US) Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release the high-impact core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, on Friday at 12:30 GMT.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.