USD/CNY technical analysis: 21-DMA regains buyer’s attention amid latest recovery

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day SMA, limits the USD/CNY pair’s immediate downside.
  • Buyers aim for 21-day SMA on the back of the latest recovery.
  • Upward sloping RSI add strength into the ascending momentum.

While 200-day simple moving average (SMA) triggered the USD/CNY pair’s U-turn, buyers now aim for 21-day SMA level as the quote clocks around 6.8813 during early Tuesday.

Ahead of the 6.9044 SMA figure, early-month lows around 6.8980/90 can entertain buyers.

If prices remain strong beyond 6.9044, an eight-month-old descending trend-line at 6.9294 and December 2018 top close to 6.9605 could be on the bull’s radar.

Meanwhile, 618% Fibonacci retracement of October 2018 to March 2019 decline, at 6.8605, offers immediate support to the pair before highlighting 200-day SMA level of 6.8311 as the rest-point.

In a case where the quote slips beneath the longer-term MA, 100-day SMA level of 6.7835 is likely to please sellers.

It should also be noted that 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is on the upward trajectory from the near oversold region, which in turn flashes brighter chances of the pair’s up-moves.

USD/CNY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 6.8811
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 6.877
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.9056
Daily SMA50 6.8413
Daily SMA100 6.7821
Daily SMA200 6.8306
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.8829
Previous Daily Low 6.8671
Previous Weekly High 6.9307
Previous Weekly Low 6.8345
Previous Monthly High 6.9224
Previous Monthly Low 6.7345
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.8769
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.8731
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.8684
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.8599
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.8526
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.8842
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.8915
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD better bid around 1.1400 ahead of Fed speak

EUR/USD better bid around 1.1400 ahead of Fed speak

EUR/USD defends gains near the 1.14 handle ahead of the European open, as the bulls await fresh catalysts amid escalating geopolitical tensions. The further upside could gather pace if the Fed Chair Powell reinforces rate cut hopes with dovish comments later today.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD breaks higher towards 1.2770 amid no-deal Brexit risks

GBP/USD breaks higher towards 1.2770 amid no-deal Brexit risks

The buying interest around the GBP/USD pair remains unabated, now pushing the spot back towards the monthly tops of 1.2767, despite the looming risks of a no-deal Brexit, as broad US dollar weakness continues to underpin. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears take a breather as risk aversion holds the spotlight

USD/JPY: Bears take a breather as risk aversion holds the spotlight

Be it the latest downbeat print of the US activity data or the US-Iran tension, not to forget uncertainty surrounding the G20, risk aversion holds the spotlight. The USD/JPY pair dropped to a fresh 24-week low of 106.78 before recovering to near 107 handle.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates the rally to 6-year highs

Gold consolidates the rally to 6-year highs

Amid ongoing USD weakness and escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions, the gold bulls take a breather and consolidate the upsurge to fresh six-year tops near 1439 levels. Focus on Powell's speech 

Gold News

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism

Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location