The US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range between 7.2200 and 7.2500. In the longer run, the level to monitor now is 7.2800; the next resistance above 7.2800 is at 7.3115, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.

USD/CNH can try to break and stay below 7.2200

24-HOUR VIEW: “The following are the excerpts from our update yesterday, when USD was at 7.2240: ‘There has been a tentative slowdown in momentum. However, provided that USD remains above 7.2000 (minor support is at 7.2090), it could edge higher, and possibly test the major resistance at 7.2400 before a more sizeable and sustained pullback is likely.’ While our view of a stronger USD was correct, we underestimated its strength, as it soared to 7.2559 before easing off to 7.2440 (+0.23%). The rapid rise is deep in overbought territory, but there is no sign of a pullback just yet. Overall, it appears that USD is likely to trade in a range today, probably between 7.2200 and 7.2500.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We turned positive in USD last Thursday (07 Nov, spot at 7.2020), indicating that ‘The level to watch on the upside is 7.2400.’ Yesterday (12 Nov, spot at 7.2240), we indicated the following: ‘To continue to rise in a sustained manner, USD must break clearly above 7.2400. The likelihood of USD breaking clearly above 7.2400 will increase in the next few days, provided that 7.1720 (‘strong support’ previously at 7.1400) is not breached. Looking ahead, the next level to monitor above 7.2400 is 7.2800.’ USD subsequently soared to 7.2559. As indicated, the level to monitor now is 7.2800. Looking ahead, the next resistance above 7.2800 is 7.3115. The ‘strong support’ level has moved higher to 7.2000 from 7.1720.”