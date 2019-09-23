USD/CNH technical analysis: 7.0830 is the level to beat for bears

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH confronts 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its September 06 swing high to September 13 swing low.
  • 200-HMA, 1-week-old support-line restricts pair’s immediate declines.
  • A horizontal-line since September 09 becomes the key upside barrier.

Even after failing to clear September 09 high, USD/CNH stays above an important support-confluence while trading near 7.1086 during early Monday.

Considering the pair’s sustained trading beyond key support, another attempt to clear 7.1310/20 horizontal region including recent highs can’t be denied.

Should prices remain strong beyond 7.1320, September 06 high near 7.1480 will become buyers’ favorite.

Alternatively, pair’s break below 7.0830 support-confluence including 200-hour moving average (HMA) and near-term rising trend-line highlights the importance of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, at 7.0600, as a consecutive rest-point, breaking which 7.0400 and 7.0350 could entertain sellers.

In a case where selling pressure remains intact below 7.0350, monthly bottom surrounding 7.0310 and August 13 low close to 7.0000 round-figure could be targeted if holding short positions.

USD/CNH hourly chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.1049
Today Daily Change -0.0162
Today Daily Change % -0.23%
Today daily open 7.1211
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.1237
Daily SMA50 7.0399
Daily SMA100 6.9689
Daily SMA200 6.8656
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.1313
Previous Daily Low 7.0755
Previous Weekly High 7.1313
Previous Weekly Low 7.046
Previous Monthly High 7.1838
Previous Monthly Low 6.894
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.0968
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.0873
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0535
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.0315
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.1431
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.1651
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.1989

 

 

