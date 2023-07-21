USD/CNH renews weekly bottom near mid-7.1600s as China takes multiple measures to defend Yuan

- USD/CNH stays pressured around weekly low, down for the second consecutive day.
- Chinese authorities, PBoC roll-up sleeves to defy fears of slowing economic growth.
- US Dollar’s retreat ahead of Fed, light calendar also exert downside pressure on Yuan pair.
- Risk catalysts are the key to determining near-term directions ahead of next week’s FOMC.
USD/CNH justifies the Chinese policymakers’ efforts to defend the Yuan, as well as push back economic fears, by refreshing the weekly low near 7.1650 during early Friday. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair also benefits from the US Dollar’s retreat even as the quote prints the 7.1710 mark by the press time.
Be it the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) or the state planner National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), not to forget China Human Resource Ministry and Forex Regulator, all of them tried to keep the Yuan on the front foot in their latest attempts.
PBoC defended the Yuan by disappointing markets by setting the USD/CNY fix more than 400 pips down versus major forecasts. With this, the Chinese central bank acts boldly for the second consecutive day to defend the onshore Yuan (CNY).
Elsewhere, the state planner NDRC announced multiple measures to bolster automobile consumption while the Human Resource Ministry said that the nation created 6.78 million new urban jobs in the first half of 2023, achieving 57% of the target. On the same line, China's FX regulator also praised the nation’s bond market and anticipated more stable and sustainable investment in the bond market.
Previously, fears of witnessing downbeat China growth join the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) efforts to defend the world’s second-biggest economy to prod the USD/CNH bears, together with the firmer US Dollar. Additionally challenging the pair sellers were the PBoC moves as it kept the benchmark Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged during Thursday’s Interest Rate Decision but took measures to lure global investment.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped the most in a month to refresh the weekly top the previous day before recently retreating to 100.80. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies portrays the market’s positioning for the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements after cheering mostly upbeat US job clues. That said, US Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 228K for the week ended on July 14, the lowest since May, versus 237K prior and 242K market forecasts but the Continuing Jobless Claims rose to 1.754M for the said period compared to market forecasts of reprinting 1.729M figures. Additionally, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey gauge improved to -13.5 for July from -13.7 prior, versus -10 expected while Existing Home Sales slumped -3.3% MoM in June compared to 0.2% prior gain.
It should be noted that the US Building Permits and Housing Stars also reported downbeat figures for June whereas the Retail Sales growth eased despite posting upbeat details of Retail Sales Control Group for June. Despite the recently upbeat US employment clues, the US statistics haven’t been impressive to support the Fed in announcing more rate hikes past July in the next week, which in turn can challenge the US Dollar bulls.
Amid these plays, the Wall Street benchmark closed in the red but the S&P500 Futures remain indecisive after reversing from the yearly high. Further, the US Treasury bond yields refreshed their weekly highs the previous day and propelled the US Dollar before the latest retreat.
Moving on, a light calendar requires the USD/CNH pair traders to observe the risk catalysts for intraday directions.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beneath a three-month-old rising support line, close to 7.1680 at the latest, the USD/CNH remains on the bull’s radar.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1726
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|7.1754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.2193
|Daily SMA50
|7.1477
|Daily SMA100
|7.0252
|Daily SMA200
|7.0068
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.2322
|Previous Daily Low
|7.1668
|Previous Weekly High
|7.2492
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.1226
|Previous Monthly High
|7.2856
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1918
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.2072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.1507
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.126
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0852
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.2162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.2817
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays on the back foot below 0.6800 amid cautious mood
AUD/USD prints mild losses around 0.6775-70, reversing the previous day’s corrective bounce during Friday’s Asian trading. The Aussie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to a cautious market mood and as the US Dollar clings to recovery gains amid a relatively quiet session.
USD/JPY recovers above 140.00 after mixed Japanese inflation data
USD/JPY is recovering ground above 140.00, as the Yen remains undermined by the mixed Japanese inflation data. The US Dollar has entered a phase of upside consolidation amid a tepid risk tone. Investors look to next week's key central bank event risks before placing fresh directional bets.
Gold edges higher on softer US Dollar, remains below $1,975
Gold price regins positive traction on Friday, though lacks strong follow-through buying. A softer risk tone, along with subdued US Dollar demand, lend support to the XAU/USD. Bulls seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of next week's central bank event risks.
Terra Luna Classic trading volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani steps up as CEO, Kwon faces jail term
Terra Luna Classic price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem. Based on recent reports, the firm has a new CEO after outgoing executive Do Kwon was sentenced in Montenegro.
Traditional correlations back in play
Traditional correlations kicked back into gear on Thursday, with a stronger US Dollar accompanied by a downturn in stocks. We’re used to seeing a stronger US Dollar reflect a flight to safety sentiment in markets, and this is exactly how things played out on Thursday.