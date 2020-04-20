USD/CNH Price Analysis: Inches closer to 7.0900 after PBOC rate cut

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH surges after PBOC cuts one-year, five-year loan prime rates.
  • Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, propels the quote towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

USD/CNH extends the early-Asian session rise to 7.0850, up 0.12% on a day, after the PBOC announced rate cuts on initial Monday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut benchmark prime lending rates for one-year and five years in its latest monetary policy decision.

Read: PBoC sets 1-year loan prime rate at 3.85% vs 4.05%

In addition to the upbeat fundamentals for the pair, sustained trading beyond 200-HMA also pushes the quote further north towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 02-10 downside, at 7.1020.

However, 7.0900 psychological mark could offer intermediate rest during the pair’s further rise.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 200-HMA, currently near 7.0650 may take rest on 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 7.0615 ahead of revisiting the monthly lows near 7.0370.

USD/CNH hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.088
Today Daily Change 0.0100
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 7.078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.0857
Daily SMA50 7.0368
Daily SMA100 7.0044
Daily SMA200 7.0286
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.089
Previous Daily Low 7.0684
Previous Weekly High 7.0926
Previous Weekly Low 7.0424
Previous Monthly High 7.1654
Previous Monthly Low 6.9048
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.0763
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.0812
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.068
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0579
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.0474
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.0886
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0991
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.1092

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash

EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash

EUR/USD has kicked off the week with moderate losses as European leaders remain divided over coronabonds, mutualizing the debt. Coronavirus figures are on the decline worldwide and US politicians are nearing another aid package.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, down. Criticism about the UK's coronavirus handling, PM Johnson's cautious approach to lifting the lockdown, and Brexit talks are all weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Oil crashes, dollar mixed, as countries seek exit from coronavirus confinements

Forex Today: Oil crashes, dollar mixed, as countries seek exit from coronavirus confinements

Oil prices have crashed with WTI dipping below $15 at one point. The black gold continues suffering from lack of demand as economies remain in an induced coma amid the coronavirus crisis. 

Read more

WTI bounces off multi-year low, still below $18.00

WTI bounces off multi-year low, still below $18.00

While the early-day risk-off and broad US dollar strength seem to have paved the way for the black gold’s drop, the recent rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely behind the energy benchmark’s pullback moves.

Oil News

Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700

Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700

Gold prices fail to cheer risk-off amid broad US dollar strength. Risks remain heavy US death toll climbs, talks of economic re-start turn softer. US President Trump signaled another aid package but fails to extend Friday’s risk-on.

Gold News

