Following the March 20th rate decision, where the People's Bank of China (PBoC) held its benchmark interest rates steady on, defying market forecasts amid widespread disruptions to businesses and activity from the COVID-19 crisis, the PBoC sets 1-year loan prime rate at 3.85% vs 4.05% a month earlier.

