USD/CNH Price Analysis: Fresh downside eyes weekly support line

- USD/CNH drops below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement in the latest fall.
- Weekly support line holds the key to the late-April bottom.
- 200-HMA, 50% of Fibonacci retracement limits immediate upside.
USD/CNH bounces off intraday low of 7.0840 to 7.0875, but still down 0.12% on a day, amid the early Chinese session on Monday.
Read: PBOC: Will resort to “more powerful” policies to counter the coronavirus hit to growth
The pair recently slipped below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its April 30 to May 04 fall, which in turn drags it to the weekly support line, currently around 7.0775.
Given the MACD teasing bears, the quote’s further declines below 7.0775 can recall the April 30 low surrounding 7.0525.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 7.0922 can trigger recoveries towards a two-day-old resistance line, at 7.0985.
Though, a confluence of 200-HMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement seems to limit the pairs’ further upside around 7.1050.
USD/CNH hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges weekly highs near 0.6560
Despite simmering Australia-China trade tensions, AUD/USD stands tall and refreshes weekly tops above 0.6550, opening doors for a test of 0.6600. The spot cheers a better market mood and fresh US dollar selling.
USD/JPY fades a spike above 107.00 as USD bounce fizzles
USD/JPY fades the uptick above 107.00, as the US dollar bounce falters across the board amid a risk-on market profile, The downside, however, appears cushioned on the back of higher Treasury yields, S&P 500 futures and Asian stocks.
FX Weekly: Selective dollar selling maintains appeal, gold uptrend remains firm
With many countries in the West attempting to reopen their economies, attention has turned to whether new infection rates will remain low as mobility picks up.
WTI slips below $24.00, stays inside short-term triangle
While stepping back from the two-day-old falling trend line, WTI June Futures on NYMEX down near 3.30% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. A short-term symmetrical triangle limits immediate moves.
Gold: Mildly positive above $1,700 as US-China tension renews
Following the recent uptick, Gold prices take the bids near $1,710, up around 0.50% on a day, during the Asian session on Monday. The fresh fears of the US-China trade war are again helping the safe-haven while the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates offer a little clear direction.