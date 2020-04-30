USD/CNH Price Analysis: Bounces off short-term support-line on China PMI

- USD/CNH pulls back from the eight-day-old support trend line.
- China’s April month official Manufacturing PMI slipped below forecasts.
- Two-day-old resistance line in focus.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the support.
With weaker than anticipated China Manufacturing PMI, USD/CNH bounces off immediate support line to currently around 7.0731 during the early Thursday.
China’s Manufacturing PMI slipped below 51.00 market consensus to 50.80, versus 52.00 prior.
Read: China official PMI for April Manufacturing 50.8 (expected 51.0)
Should the pair manage to sustained bounce, a two-day-old falling trend line near 7.0830 will be challenging the bulls ahead of the weekly top near 7.0985.
On the contrary, a downside break of the said support line, at 7.0720, will have to slip below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 14-21 upside, around 7.0680, to revisit sub-7.0600 area.
USD/CNH hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0748
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|7.0734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.0809
|Daily SMA50
|7.0531
|Daily SMA100
|7.0085
|Daily SMA200
|7.0371
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0892
|Previous Daily Low
|7.071
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1094
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0742
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1654
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.9048
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.078
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0823
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0597
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0483
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0847
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0961
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1029
