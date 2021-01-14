USD/CNH Price Analysis: Bears moving into the driving seat?

- USD/CNH bears stepping to the plate for another attempt at the downside.
- Bears will need to see the four-hour structure taken out first.
USD/CNH has been in the hands of the bulls on the correction of the bearish trend but the tables could be about to turn.
The following is an analysis of the daily chart and the 4-hour structure where support could be the last stop before a significant downside move.
Daily chart
The daily chart offers a bearish bias in what would be a continuation of the downside following a deep correction to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
Cementing the bearish conviction is the completion of the M-formation where the price would be expected to be resisted at the neck line of the pattern.
4-hour chart
There is still some work to do from the bears yet.
There is the prospect of an upside continuation from current support. However, a break there will likely see the price continue t the downside following a restest of the old support, aka, new resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7750 as Treasury yields jump on Biden's likely $2 T stimulus
AUD/USD drops back below the 0.7750 mark, fading upbeat China's December Trade data-led gains. The Treasury yields spike on reports that Biden is likely to announce a bigger stimulus package worth $2 trillion on Friday, weighing down on aussie.
GBP/USD: Bulls taking charge above critical long-term support structure
GBP/USD setting up for a bullish continuation above monthly support. The 4-hour resistance needs to be overcome first. Bulls are now up through the monthly resistance. However, there is room for a significant retest of the new support structure.
Gold dives out of a bear flag despite President Trump's impeachment
Gold dropped during the overnight trade despite the US political tensions. The 4-hour chart now shows a bearish continuation pattern. A renewed rally in the US yields could add to bearish pressures.
Currencies wobble ahead of Biden’s stimulus proposal
It may not be long before we see more significant profit taking in equities and currencies. The signs are there – stocks hover near record highs but are struggling to extend their gains. Equities consolidated for the fifth straight day.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains above 90.00 ahead of Fedspeak, data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck vs. a basket of its main competitors, keeps the buying interest unaltered above 90.00 so far on Wednesday.