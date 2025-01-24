USD/CNH drops to near 7.2500 following Trump’s optimism on China, PBoC measures

- USD/CNH drops to the monthly low at 7.2475 on Friday.
- Trump stated that he "would rather not have to use tariffs on China" and is hopeful about reaching a deal.
- PBOC maintained the interest rate at 2.00% and injected 200 billion Yuan through a one-year MLF to financial institutions.
USD/CNH, representing the US Dollar (USD) against the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH), breaks its three-day losing streak, trading around 7.2510 during the Asian session on Friday. The CNH gains ground as US President Donald Trump stated that he "would rather not have to use tariffs on China" and is hopeful about reaching a deal. Trump's remarks came after his conversation with China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday, hinting at potential progress in US-China trade negotiations.
Additionally, risk sentiment improved following late Thursday’s remarks from Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Trump said he wants the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates immediately. "With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately, and likewise they should be dropping all over the world," Trump said.
China's Commerce Ministry stated on Thursday that they are "willing to work with the US to promote stable and healthy economic and trade relations." The Ministry added that "tariff measures are detrimental to China, the US, and the global economy." These remarks came in response to US President Donald Trump's threat of a 10% tariff on Chinese imports.
On Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) maintained the interest rate at 2.00% and injected 200 billion Yuan ($27.46 billion) through a one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) to selected financial institutions, according to Reuters.
Additionally, Chinese authorities on Thursday introduced several measures to stabilize its stock markets, including allowing pension funds to increase investments in domestic equities. A pilot scheme enabling insurers to purchase equities will be launched in the first half of 2025, with an initial scale of at least 100 billion Yuan.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0450 on the road to recovery, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD holds higher ground near 1.0450 in the early European session on Friday, bolstered by renewed US Dollar weakness. The preliminary reading of the HCOB Purchasing Managers Index for January from the Eurozone and Germany now remains in focus.
USD/JPY remains heavy below 155.50 after BoJ's hawkish rate hike
USD/JPY is posting sizeable losses while below 155.50 in early Europe on Friday. The pair remains heavy after the Bank of Japan's rate hike to 0.50%. Higher inflation forecasts by the BoJ signals further rate hikes in the offing, lending support to the Japanese Yen ahead of Governor Ueda's presser.
Gold price bulls retain control near multi-month peak amid Fed rate cut bets
Gold price catches fresh bids on Friday and builds on over a one-month-old uptrend. Worries about a fresh wave of global trade wars underpin the safe-haven commodity. Bets for more Fed rate cuts weigh on the USD and further benefit the XAU/USD pair.
Ripple's XRP faces risk of 20% drawdown as short-term holders show signs of weakness
XRP investors realized over $500 million in profits in the past 48 hours. Short-term holders are responsible for most of the selling activity following CME's clarification on XRP futures.
Federal Reserve set for an extended pause
After 100bp of rate cuts the Fed has signalled it needs evidence of economic weakness and more subdued inflation prints to justify further policy loosening. President Trump’s low tax, light-touch regulation policies should be good news for growth.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.