USD/CNH drops to near 7.2500 following Trump’s optimism on China, PBoC measures

USD/CNH, representing the US Dollar (USD) against the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH), breaks its three-day losing streak, trading around 7.2510 during the Asian session on Friday. The CNH gains ground as US President Donald Trump stated that he "would rather not have to use tariffs on China" and is hopeful about reaching a deal. Trump's remarks came after his conversation with China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday, hinting at potential progress in US-China trade negotiations.

Additionally, risk sentiment improved following late Thursday’s remarks from Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Trump said he wants the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates immediately. "With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately, and likewise they should be dropping all over the world," Trump said.

China's Commerce Ministry stated on Thursday that they are "willing to work with the US to promote stable and healthy economic and trade relations." The Ministry added that "tariff measures are detrimental to China, the US, and the global economy." These remarks came in response to US President Donald Trump's threat of a 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) maintained the interest rate at 2.00% and injected 200 billion Yuan ($27.46 billion) through a one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) to selected financial institutions, according to Reuters.

Additionally, Chinese authorities on Thursday introduced several measures to stabilize its stock markets, including allowing pension funds to increase investments in domestic equities. A pilot scheme enabling insurers to purchase equities will be launched in the first half of 2025, with an initial scale of at least 100 billion Yuan.