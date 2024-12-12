USD/CNH drops to around 7.2650 as Chinese media reports Yuan to remain stable

USD/CNH depreciates as PBOC-backed Chinese media reported that the Yuan remains stable and balanced.

China's 10-year yield fell to 1.805%, with the spread between Chinese and US yields expanding to nearly 250 basis points.

Traders await US November Producer Price Index data due on Thursday to gain fresh impetus.

USD/CNH retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 7.2660 during the Asian hours on Thursday. PBOC-affiliated Chinese financial media reported that the Yuan remains stable and balanced. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the central rate for USD/CNY, the Chinese Yuan onshore, for Thursday's trading session at 7.1854, compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1843.

Unnamed experts cited by the PBOC-backed media suggest that the possibility of the US Dollar (USD) weakening is increasing, aligned with expectations of the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting rates in December. Consequently, the Chinese Yuan is expected to continue fluctuating in both directions under market forces.

On Thursday, Chinese long-term yields fell, expanding the yield disadvantage of 10-year treasuries against US counterparts to the widest level in over 22 years. China's 10-year yield dropped to a low of 1.805%, with the spread between China and US yields expanding to nearly 250 basis points, the largest gap since June 2002.

The offshore Yuan (CNH) faced challenges following reports that top leaders and policymakers in China considered letting the currency fall in response to an expected sharp hike in US tariffs, per Reuters. The tariffs could include a universal 10% import duty and a 60% duty on Chinese goods entering the United States (US).

On Tuesday, China President Xi Jinping stated, "China has full confidence in achieving this year's economic target." Xi emphasized that China will continue to serve as the largest engine of global economic growth and asserted that there would be no winners in tariff wars, trade wars, or tech wars.