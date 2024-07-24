- USD/CHF declined towards 0.8840 and lost the 200-day SMA.
- Markets digest mixed US S&P PMIs released during the European session.
- Bets on cuts by the Fed and SNB remain high.
On Wednesday, the USD/CHF declined by 0.85% to 0.8835, reflecting a loss of momentum as markets process fresh S&P PMI readings from July.
The USD faced bearish pressure after the release of S&P PMIs. Business activity in the US private sector continued expanding at a healthy pace in July. The preliminary S&P Global Composite PMI rose to 55 from 54.8 in June. Although the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI saw a decline to 49.5 from 51.6 in June, the Services PMI increased to 56 from 55.3.
Key indicators including Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) revisions, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), Durable Goods Orders, and University of Michigan sentiment are due this week, which will likely drive the dynamics for USD. Market anticipates core PCE to print at 0.16% MoM, marking an increase in spending by 0.3% MoM. Personal income should also show a similar increase. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in the following week will also be a focus but no further Fed remarks will be anticipated due to the blackout period so the steady dovish bets on the bank might continue weighing on the pair.
Regarding the Federal Reserve position, markets are betting on a 90% chance of a cut in September, but these odds might sway with this week’s economic data. Evidence of accelerating inflation should drive demand towards the USD while softish figures would give reasons to investors to bet on a more dovish Fed and hence apply selling pressure on the Greenback.
USD/CHF technical analysis
The USD/CHF technical outlook stands bearish, with the pair now below the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) having lost the latter on Wednesday which was a strong support since June. Meanwhile, technical indicators maintain their negative territory stance.
Key support levels have moved to 0.8830, and 0.8800, whereas resistance levels are at 0.8870, 0.8900, and 0.8930.
USD/CHF daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains weak and challenges the 200-day SMA
The selling pressure on AUD/USD showed no signs of easing, as the pair retreated for the eighth consecutive day, breaking below the critical 200-day SMA near 0.6580 and hitting new two-month lows.
EUR/USD: Extra pullbacks appear in the pipeline
EUR/USD added to Tuesday’s losses and deflated to two-week lows near the 1.0820 zone on the back of the late rebound in the Greenback and the broad-based weakness in the risk complex.
Gold retains modest gains ahead of key US headlines
Gold builds on Tuesday's recovery gains and trades above $2,420 on Wednesday. The pullback seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the US Dollar after US PMI data help XAU/USD stretch higher during the American trading hours.
Bitcoin perfectly reacting higher from Elliott Wave blue box area
In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the Daily Elliott Wave Charts of Bitcoin ticker symbol: $BTCUSD. We presented to members at the elliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from the 21 November 2022 low is unfolding as an impulse structure.
Bank of Canada doubles down on monetary easing
The Bank of Canada (BoC) cut its policy rate by 25 bps to 4.50% at today's monetary policy announcement, following on from the initial rate cut it delivered in June. Just as important as the rate cut, the BoC offered dovish policy guidance, saying that “downside risks are taking on increased weight in our monetary policy deliberations.”