USD/CHF trades with modest losses on softer USD, lacks follow-through amid risk-on mood

USD/CHF edges lower on Thursday and snaps a two-day winning streak to the weekly top.

Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD and exert pressure.

The risk-on mood could undermine the safe-haven CHF and help limit any further losses.

The USD/CHF pair struggles to capitalize on its strong gains registered over the past two days and trades with a mild negative bias during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.8660-0.8655 region amid a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick, though lacks follow-through selling or bearish conviction.

Rising bets for a 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September triggered a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, drags the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, away from the weekly high touched on Thursday and turns out to be a key factor weighing on the USD/CHF pair. That said, the risk-on impulse is seen undermining demand for the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and acting as a tailwind for spot prices.

The better-than-expected US Initial Jobless Claims released on Thursday eased market fears about an imminent recession in the world's largest economy. Adding to this, Chinese data published on Friday showed that the headline consumer price index (CPI) edged up to a five-month high of 0.5% year-on-year in July. This could be seen as the initial sign of a pickup in domestic demand and further boosts investors' confidence, which is evident from a generally positive tone across the global equity markets.

In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases on Friday, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful intraday depreciating move. Market players now look forward to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due next Wednesday. The crucial data will play a key role in influencing the Fed's future policy decision, which, in turn, should provide some meaningful impetus to the USD and the USD/CHF pair.