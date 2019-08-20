USD/CHF technical analysis: 50% Fibo. limits upside to 0.9835/37 resistance-confluence

USD/CHF seesaws near two-week high amid overbought RSI conditions.

A confluence of six-day-old rising trend-line, 4H 200MA adds to the resistance.

The USD/CHF pair’s one-week-old recovery seems to fade as the quote seesaws near 0.9814 during the Asian session on Tuesday.

Not only repeated failures to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement of current month declines but overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) also increases the odds of its pullback.

With this, sellers can target immediate trend-line support, at 0.9790, whereas 0.9750, 0.9690 and monthly bottom close to 0.9660 will please them afterward.

On the upside, pair’s rise beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9820 will confront 200-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 200MA) and nearly a week-long ascending trend-line at 0.9835/37.

If at all prices manage to rally above 0.9837, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 0.9855 and 0.9880 can lure buyers.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected