USD/CHF technical analysis: 200-DMA, 50% Fibo. restrict immediate upside

- USD/CHF follows a four-week-old rising trend-channel.
- 0.9950 resistance confluence holds the key for a run-up to channel’s upper-line.
USD/CHF again attempts to conquer 200-day simple moving average (DMA) as it takes the bids to 0.9940 ahead of Thursday’s European session open.
Increasing the strength of the resistance is 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August declines, at 0.9950, a break of which will escalate the pair’s rise towards channel’s resistance-line, at 0.9980 now.
In a case bulls refrain from respecting 0.9980, the 1.000 psychological magnet and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.00165 will be on their radars.
On the contrary, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9880 could restrict the pair’s near-term declines, a break of which could highlight 50-DMA level of 0.9845 and channel’s lower-line, at 0.9820.
If at all 0.9820 falls short of pulling the pair up, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.9800 and late-August bottom surrounding 0.9715 could lure bears.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9936
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.9927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9841
|Daily SMA50
|0.9842
|Daily SMA100
|0.9925
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9944
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9911
|Previous Weekly High
|0.993
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9797
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9931
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9894
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9878
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9944
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9977
