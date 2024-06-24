USD/CHF struggles around 0.8950 as US yields decline

- USD/CHF faces challenges as the US Dollar declines amid lower yields.
- Stronger US PMI data has fueled speculation about delaying the Fed's rate cut, which in turn supports the Greenback.
- The Swiss Franc may further struggle as the SNB is expected to implement another rate cut in September.
USD/CHF retraces its gains from the last three sessions, trading around 0.8930 during the early European session on Monday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, edges lower to near 105.70. This downward correction could be attributed to the decline in the 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.73% and 4.25%, respectively, at the time of writing.
The downside of the US Dollar (USD) may limit itself as the higher-than-expected US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) from Friday boosted the speculation of delaying interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, investors are pricing in nearly 65.9% odds of a Fed rate cut in September, compared to 70.2% a week earlier.
The US Composite PMI for June surpassed expectations, rising to 54.6 from May’s reading of 54.5. This figure marked the highest level since April 2022. The Manufacturing PMI increased to a reading of 51.7 from a 51.3 figure, exceeding the forecast of 51.0. Similarly, the Services PMI rose to 55.1 from 54.8 in May, beating the consensus estimate of 53.7.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) struggled against the US Dollar (USD) after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) decided to cut rates for the second time in the year, lowering rates from 1.50% to 1.25% on Thursday.
Additionally, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said the CHF strengthened significantly in recent weeks, adding that the central bank is ready to intervene in the FX market, per Reuters. This might have put pressure on the Swiss Franc and underpinned the USD/CHF pair.
Traders will likely observe the ZEW Survey Expectations, which will be published by the Centre for European Economic Research on Wednesday. This survey will present business and employment conditions in Switzerland.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8933
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8941
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8964
|Daily SMA50
|0.9049
|Daily SMA100
|0.8967
|Daily SMA200
|0.8892
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8945
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8905
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8945
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8827
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8988
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.892
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8916
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8891
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8876
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8955
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.897
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8995
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 after weak German sentiment data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow channel slightly above 1.0700 in the European session on Monday. The data from Germany showed that the ISO Business Climate Index declined to 88.6 in June from 89.3 in May, limiting the Euro's gains.
GBP/USD keeps range near 1.2650 on steady US Dollar
GBP/USD is keeping its range near 1.2650 in the European morning on Monday. BoE-Fed policy divergence keeps the pair undermined while stabilizing risk tone caps any downside. The focus shifts to speeches from Fed policymakers amid a data-quiet UK and US calendar.
Gold price attracts some buyers amid Fed rate cut hopes, safe-haven flows
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some dip-buyers during the early European trading bours on Monday and recovers a part of its retracement slide from a two-week high touched on Friday.
Pepe poised for 20% crash
Pepe price breaks below the ascending trendline support on Sunday, suggesting a bearish move. On-chain data suggests that PEPE’s active addresses are decreasing, signaling lower demand for the network.
French elections coming up
The leader of the leftist NPF alliance in France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, said on Friday that the alliance plans to allocate EUR200bn over the next five years to deliver on its promise to roll back Macron's labour and pension reforms and increase minimum wages.