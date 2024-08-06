USD/CHF sticks to intraday gains amid recovery in risk sentiment, modest USD strength

- A combination of factors assists USD/CHF to snap a five-day losing streak to a multi-month trough.
- The risk-on impulse undermines the safe-haven CHF and offers support amid reviving USD demand.
- Bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut in September should cap the USD and act as a headwind for the pair.
The USD/CHF pair attracts some buyers near the 0.8500 psychological mark on Tuesday and builds on the overnight goodish rebound from its lowest level since early January. Spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a five-day losing streak and trade just above the mid-0.8500s during the early European session.
Global equity markets rose sharply amid some bargain buying following the recent steep losses and undermine demand for the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF). Meanwhile, the risk-on impulse leads to a solid bounce in the US Treasury bond yields, which assists the US Dollar (USD) to recover further from a multi-month low touched on Monday. This, in turn, pushes the USD/CHF pair higher, though any meaningful appreciating move still seems elusive.
The incoming softer US macro data fueled worries about a downturn in the world's largest economy and raised expectations for bigger interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). In fact, the markets are now pricing in a nearly 100% chance of a 50 basis points rate cut at the September FOMC policy meeting. This might keep a lid on the US bond yields and hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets, which, in turn, should cap the USD/CHF pair.
Furthermore, the risk of a broader Middle East conflict remains in play and should keep a lid on the market optimism. The fears resurfaced after Iran, Hamas and Lebanese group Hezbollah pledged to retaliate against Israel for last week’s assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. This should limit losses for the CHF and warrants caution before positioning for any further appreciating move for the USD/CHF pair in the absence of relevant US macro data.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.15%
|0.19%
|0.93%
|0.02%
|-0.17%
|0.28%
|0.32%
|EUR
|-0.15%
|0.07%
|0.80%
|-0.14%
|-0.32%
|0.07%
|0.18%
|GBP
|-0.19%
|-0.07%
|0.74%
|-0.18%
|-0.39%
|0.01%
|0.06%
|JPY
|-0.93%
|-0.80%
|-0.74%
|-0.93%
|-1.09%
|-0.73%
|-0.50%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|0.14%
|0.18%
|0.93%
|-0.19%
|0.20%
|0.25%
|AUD
|0.17%
|0.32%
|0.39%
|1.09%
|0.19%
|0.41%
|0.45%
|NZD
|-0.28%
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|0.73%
|-0.20%
|-0.41%
|0.10%
|CHF
|-0.32%
|-0.18%
|-0.06%
|0.50%
|-0.25%
|-0.45%
|-0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 as USD recovery gains traction
EUR/USD is holding lower ground toward 1.0900 in European trading on Tuesday. The pair is pressured by an extended US Dollar rebound even as markets calm down after Monday's bloodbath, fuelled by US slowdown fears and Mid-East tensions.
USD/JPY consolidates recovery near 145.50 as risk-flows return
USD/JPY is consolidating recovery near 145.50 in the European session on Tuesday. The risk-on impulse continues to undermine the safe-haven demand for the Japanese Yen, acting as a tailwind for the pair, alongside a broad US Dollar rebound.
Gold's battle with key $2,410 level extends amid risk recovery
Gold price is consolidating the previous swift rebound to near the $2,410 region early Tuesday, as traders absorb Monday’s volatile trading. Gold price struggles to build on the recovery mode amid a solid comeback staged by the US Dollar, alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
Elon Musk resumes legal fight against Open AI and Sam Altman as AI tokens trend
Elon Musk takes Sam Altman and Open AI to court over getting him to invest in the artificial intelligence firm “fraudulently.” Monday's filing shows that the $44 million investment was based on the premise that the firm will remain a “nonprofit” focused on development of AI.
Falling knives have hit the floor
We've caught a brief respite as some falling knives finally hit the floor. A dash of soothing words from Fed officials, particularly Daly, has begun to calm the market's frayed nerves.