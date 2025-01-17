USD/CHF stays above 0.9100, faces potential downside risks due to dovish Fed stance

USD/CHF may continue to decline as market sentiment increases that the Fed will lower interest rates twice this year.

US Retail Sales rose by 0.4% MoM in December, falling short of the market expectations of a 0.6% rise.

The safe-haven Swiss Franc may struggle as Israel and Hamas have reportedly agreed to a peace deal.

USD/CHF remains steady following three days of losses, hovering near 0.9110 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. However, the pair faced challenges as the US Dollar (USD) extended losses after the weaker US Retail Sales data released on Thursday.

US Retail Sales rose by 0.4% MoM in December, reaching $729.2 billion. This reading was weaker than the market expectations of a 0.6% rise and lower than the previous reading of a 0.8% increase (revised from 0.7%).

Growing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates twice this year have driven US Treasury bond yields lower, with the 2-year and 10-year notes currently at 4.23% and 4.60%, respectively. Both yields are on course for a weekly decline of over 3%.

The USD/CHF pair faces challenges as the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD's performance against six major currencies, remains under pressure for the fifth consecutive session, trading near 109.00.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee stated on Thursday that he has grown increasingly confident over the past several months that the job market is stabilizing at a level resembling full employment, rather than deteriorating into something worse, according to Reuters.

The safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) may face headwinds as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ease. Israel and Hamas have reportedly agreed to a deal to pause the conflict in Gaza after 15 months of war. According to CNN, the agreement is expected to take effect on Sunday, pending approval by the Israeli cabinet.