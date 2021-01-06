USD/CHF slumps to 6-year lows near 0.8760 ahead of key US data

- USD/CHF continues to push lower for third straight day.
- US Dollar Index extends slide to fresh multi-year lows.
- Eyes on key US data releases and FOMC Minutes.
The USD/CHF pair closed the first two days of the week lower and continued to push lower on Wednesday with the greenback struggling to find demand. As of writing, the pair was trading at its worst level since January 2015 at 0.8758, losing 0.29% on a daily basis.
USD selloff remains intact
The greenback stays on the back foot as the runoff election in Georgia points out to a Democratic majority in the US Senate, which is likely to open the door for additional stimulus spending. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which lost 0.5% on Tuesday, is currently down 0.21% at 89.25.
Later in the session, the ADP will publish the December Employment Change data for the US ahead of the IHS Markit's Services PMI report. Moreover, the FOMC will release the Minutes of the December meeting.
Although it doesn't look like the DXY is getting ready for a decisive rebound any time soon, USD/CHF's downside could remain limited with investors refraining from taking long CHF positions amid a possible Swiss National Bank (SNB) intervention.
Following the last policy meeting of 2020, the SNB reiterated that it remains willing to intervene more strongly in the foreign exchange market while taking the overall exchange rate situation into consideration.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.876
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.8787
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8862
|Daily SMA50
|0.8991
|Daily SMA100
|0.906
|Daily SMA200
|0.9283
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8819
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8776
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8919
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8794
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8794
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8792
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8802
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8769
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8751
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8726
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8812
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8837
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises as Dems lead in Georgia, ADP NFP shows jobs loss
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. ADP's jobs report showed a loss of 123,000 jobs.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 as the dollar gains some ground
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.36, reversing its gains. Earlier, the dollar dropped as Democrats pulled ahead in Georgia. The US ADP jobs report missed estimates. and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold retreats from two-month tops, back below $1950 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to near two-month tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1945 region.
Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around
Democrats are on course to win effective control of the Senate, completing a "blue wave." Markets are set to cheer prospects of additional stimulus, coming as soon as this month.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.