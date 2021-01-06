USD/CHF slumps to 6-year lows near 0.8760 ahead of key US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF continues to push lower for third straight day.
  • US Dollar Index extends slide to fresh multi-year lows.
  • Eyes on key US data releases and FOMC Minutes.

The USD/CHF pair closed the first two days of the week lower and continued to push lower on Wednesday with the greenback struggling to find demand. As of writing, the pair was trading at its worst level since January 2015 at 0.8758, losing 0.29% on a daily basis.

USD selloff remains intact

The greenback stays on the back foot as the runoff election in Georgia points out to a Democratic majority in the US Senate, which is likely to open the door for additional stimulus spending. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which lost 0.5% on Tuesday, is currently down 0.21% at 89.25.

Later in the session, the ADP will publish the December Employment Change data for the US ahead of the IHS Markit's Services PMI report. Moreover, the FOMC will release the Minutes of the December meeting. 

Although it doesn't look like the DXY is getting ready for a decisive rebound any time soon, USD/CHF's downside could remain limited with investors refraining from taking long CHF positions amid a possible Swiss National Bank (SNB) intervention.

Following the last policy meeting of 2020, the SNB reiterated that it remains willing to intervene more strongly in the foreign exchange market while taking the overall exchange rate situation into consideration.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.876
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 0.8787
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8862
Daily SMA50 0.8991
Daily SMA100 0.906
Daily SMA200 0.9283
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8819
Previous Daily Low 0.8776
Previous Weekly High 0.8919
Previous Weekly Low 0.8794
Previous Monthly High 0.9093
Previous Monthly Low 0.8794
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8792
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8802
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8769
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8751
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8726
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8812
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8837
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8855

 

 

