USD/CHF sees a dip to 0.8730 as US Dollar softens after ADP Employment Change miss

- The USD/CHF is down slightly on Wednesday, but still up around 0.66% on the week.
- US ADP Employment Change added fewer jobs than forecast models predicted.
- The back half of the trading week sees a strong focus on US labor figures.
The USD/CHF shed a little over a tenth of a percent from Wednesday’s peak bids of 0.8760 before a pullback towards the day’s opening prices in the American market session.
Investors are seeing a possible softening of the US’ current rate of job growth after the ADP Employment Change came in below expectations, showing a gain of 103K jobs in November versus the expected 130K. The ADP November Employment Change slipped back from October’s print of 106K (revised down from 113K), reversing investors’ expectations of an increase in new jobs growth.
With the ADP printing its lowest jobs addition since February 2021, focus will be increasing on Friday’s upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Markets are currently forecasting Friday’s US NFP for November to come in at 185K versus October’s 150K. US NFP jobs gains have missed expectations for three of the last five MoM prints.
Friday’s NFP will be be followed up by the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment index, and the monthly consumer outlook survey is expected to come in at 62.0 for December, an increase over November’s 61.3.
Before that, Thursday sees US Initial Jobless Claims for the week into December 1st, where markets are expecting another slight uptick from 218K to 222K new jobless benefits applicants.
USD/CHF Technical Outlook
The USD/CHF is trading thinly through the mid-week market session, trading in a tight Wednesday range between 0.8760 and 0.8730.
Intraday prices are getting hung up on the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), and overall price momentum appears to have drained out of the pair as bids approach the 200-hour SMA, just above the day’s range near 0.8760.
Despite Wednesday’s price stall the USD/CHF remains in the green, up three-quarters of a percent from Monday’s opening bids, but the pair is still buried deep in bear country, down a little over 4% from November’s peak of 0.9112 and in the red 5.75% on the year.
The 50-day SMA is set for a bearish crossover of the longer 200-day SMA, but the fourth quarter’s accelerated declines in the US Dollar against the Swiss Franc leaves price action well below the daily candlestick average, with the 200-day SMA currently drifting down into 0.8950.
USD/CHF Hourly Chart
USD/CHF Daily Chart
USD/CHF Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8742
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.8752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8852
|Daily SMA50
|0.8969
|Daily SMA100
|0.8899
|Daily SMA200
|0.8962
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8766
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8714
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8828
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.868
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8746
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8734
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8692
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8774
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8796
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8826
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD surrenders gains near 0.6550 ahead of Australia’s Building Permits, Trade Data
The AUD/USD pair surrenders gains and hovers around 0.6550 during the early Asian session on Thursday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index extends its upside above 104.15 despite lower US Treasury bond yields and downbeat US economic data.
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0770 as Dollar holds firm Premium
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0770 falling to the lowest level in three weeks. The pair continues to face downward pressure as the market considers the European Central Bank will cut interest rates before the Federal Reserve.
Gold faces mixed risks, fails to capitalize on lower yields Premium
Gold recovered toward $2,030 after testing $2,020 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined to its lowest level in three months below 4.15% after US employment data and helped XAU/USD gain traction.
BTT price marks a near 132% rally as Justin Sun’s Tron achieves 200 million users
BTT price breaches the $0.00000100 mark, rising by 87% on Wednesday. Tron founder Justin Sun celebrates 200 million users on the network, triggering the price rise. BTT, the native token of BitTorrent, is a Tron-based token, making it highly susceptible to influence from Sun.
Tesla Stock Forecast: TSLA downtrend likely to continue as Goldman calls it a top short among hedge funds
Tesla (TSLA) stock has been edging higher on Wednesday, outperforming the NASDAQ Composite for the most part, but institutional bearishness parallels the lackluster performance over the past four months and CEO Elon Musk’s recent ho-hum Cybertruck event.