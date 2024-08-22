USD/CHF seems to extend its losses to 0.8500 due to safe-haven flows

- USD/CHF may continue its losing streak despite an improved US Dollar.
- The Swiss Franc may advance further due to safe-haven flows amid a lack of truce agreement between Israel and Hamas.
- The Greenback holds gains due to market caution ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
USD/CHF remains tepid around 0.8520 during the Asian session on Thursday, with a negative bias to continue its losing streak for the fifth successive day. The Swiss Franc (CHF) might gain support from safe-haven flows due to the ongoing stalemate in achieving a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas, which leaves the door open for a broader conflict in the Middle East.
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prioritize securing a truce in Gaza and the release of hostages, but both Israel and Hamas remained firm on their respective demands. The conversation, which also included Vice President Kamala Harris, occurred after Palestinian health officials reported that at least 50 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli airstrikes within 24 hours, according to a Reuters report.
Commerzbank FX Analyst Michael Pfister observed that recent market turbulence spurred a strong demand for safety, which positively impacted the Swiss franc (CHF). However, Pfister anticipates moderate CHF weakness in the coming months, predicting that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is likely to lower interest rates further.
Read the full article: CHF: Caught between the SNB and the flight into safe havens – Commerzbank
The US Dollar (USD) edges higher due to improved Treasury yields, which could be attributed to the market caution ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Annual Symposium scheduled on Friday.
Additionally, FOMC Minutes for July’s policy meeting indicated that most Fed officials agreed last month that they would likely cut their benchmark interest rate at the upcoming meeting in September as long as inflation continued to cool. Furthermore, traders await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD falls back toward 0.6700, as US Dollar rebounds on PMI day
AUD/USD is off the five-week peak, retreating toward 0.6700 in Thursday's Asian trading. A broad US Dollar comeback overshadows strong Australian PMI data, weighing on the pair. The downside, however, appears capped on Fed-RBA policy divergence. US PMI data eyed.
USD/JPY pares back gains toward 145.00 on tepid risk sentiment
USD/JPY pares gains back toward 145.00 in the Asian session on Thursday, snapping the rebound. Mixed Japanese PMI data and fresh US Dollar buying support the pair but dwindling risk sentiment checks the pair's upside. Focus shifts to US Jobless Claims and PMI data.
Gold price extends its consolidative price move above $2,500, bullish bias remains
Gold price remains confined in a familiar range held since the beginning of the current week. A positive risk tone caps the upside, though a combination of factors continues to lend support. Fed rate cut bets, along with geopolitical risks, should help limit any meaningful corrective slide.
Zilliqa price poised for a surge following break above falling wedge pattern
Zilliqa price broke above the falling wedge pattern on Monday and rose 4.6% in the next two days. On-chain data shows that ZIL's Open Interest is rising, and long-to-short ratio is above one, suggesting a bullish move for Zilliqa in the upcoming days.
Where is the US Dollar heading after the Fed paved the way for a September cut? Premium
Financial markets have been extremely volatile in the last couple of weeks, as all of a sudden, investors realized central bank officials still have the ability to surprise them.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.