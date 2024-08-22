USD/CHF seems to extend its losses to 0.8500 due to safe-haven flows

USD/CHF may continue its losing streak despite an improved US Dollar.

The Swiss Franc may advance further due to safe-haven flows amid a lack of truce agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The Greenback holds gains due to market caution ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

USD/CHF remains tepid around 0.8520 during the Asian session on Thursday, with a negative bias to continue its losing streak for the fifth successive day. The Swiss Franc (CHF) might gain support from safe-haven flows due to the ongoing stalemate in achieving a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas, which leaves the door open for a broader conflict in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prioritize securing a truce in Gaza and the release of hostages, but both Israel and Hamas remained firm on their respective demands. The conversation, which also included Vice President Kamala Harris, occurred after Palestinian health officials reported that at least 50 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli airstrikes within 24 hours, according to a Reuters report.

Commerzbank FX Analyst Michael Pfister observed that recent market turbulence spurred a strong demand for safety, which positively impacted the Swiss franc (CHF). However, Pfister anticipates moderate CHF weakness in the coming months, predicting that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is likely to lower interest rates further.

The US Dollar (USD) edges higher due to improved Treasury yields, which could be attributed to the market caution ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Annual Symposium scheduled on Friday.

Additionally, FOMC Minutes for July’s policy meeting indicated that most Fed officials agreed last month that they would likely cut their benchmark interest rate at the upcoming meeting in September as long as inflation continued to cool. Furthermore, traders await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.