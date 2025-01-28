USD/CHF rises to near 0.9050 as US Dollar advances due to tariff threats from Trump

USD/CHF appreciates as Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on imports of multiple products.

Trump stated that he "wants tariffs 'much bigger' than 2.5%," the rate proposed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

SNB’s Schlegel said that while the central bank does not support negative interest rates, it cannot completely rule them out.

USD/CHF recovers its recent losses from the previous two sessions, trading around 0.9050 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The upside of the pair could be attributed to the improved US Dollar (USD) following tariff threats made by US President Donald Trump.

Trump announced plans on Monday evening to impose tariffs on imports of computer chips, pharmaceuticals, steel, aluminum, and copper. The goal is to shift production to the United States (US) and bolster domestic manufacturing.

Additionally, Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary under Trump, stated that he aims to introduce new universal tariffs on US imports, starting at 2.5%. These tariffs could rise to as much as 20%, reflecting Trump’s aggressive stance on trade policies, consistent with his campaign rhetoric last year.

However, President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One early Tuesday that he “wants tariffs ‘much bigger’ than 2.5%,” as proposed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. However, Trump noted that he has not yet decided on the specific tariff levels.

The US Dollar gained strength amid uncertainty regarding the impact of Trump's trade and immigration policies. This backdrop may encourage the Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain a cautious stance at Wednesday’s policy decision.

The USD/CHF pair’s upside potential is bolstered by the weaker Swiss Franc (CHF) amid ultra-dovish monetary policy guidance from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel, in an interview on Monday, stated that while the Bank does not support negative interest rates, it cannot entirely dismiss the possibility. Schlegel made these remarks during a conversation with broadcaster SRF.

In recent weeks, Schlegel has repeatedly highlighted the potential for negative rates, especially as Swiss inflation dropped to 0.6% in December, sparking concerns about deflation.