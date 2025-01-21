USD/CHF remains steady above 0.9050 amid market volatility on Trump's inauguration

USD/CHF appreciated following news that President Trump intends to direct federal agencies to review tariff policies.

Traders speculate that Trump’s policies could lead to inflationary pressures, possibly restricting the Fed to just one more rate cut.

The Swiss Franc remains generally weak as investors expect the Swiss National Bank to continue lowering interest rates.

USD/CHF holds ground after experiencing volatility, trading around 0.9070 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar saw volatility as US President Donald Trump's inauguration day made waves. However, the USD faced downward pressure as Trump appeared to strengthen his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the TikTok deal and a potentially softer approach to tariffs contributing to the shift.

The US Dollar (USD) regained ground following news that President Donald Trump intends to direct federal agencies to review tariff policies and evaluate the United States' trade relationships with Canada, Mexico, and China.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar against six major currencies, trades around 108.30 after trimming recent gains. The US Dollar receives downward pressure as the US Treasury yields on 2-year and 10-year bonds remain subdued at 4.23% and 4.54%, respectively, at the time of writing.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders anticipate that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain borrowing rates within the current range of 4.25%-4.50% over the next three policy meetings. However, investors speculate that policies under Trump’s administration could trigger inflationary pressures, potentially limiting the Fed to only one additional rate cut.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) remains broadly weak as investors anticipate that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) could continue to reduce interest rates. Swiss interest rates have already been lowered to 0.5% due to concerns over inflation remaining below the central bank’s target.

The traditionally safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) may face challenges as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ease. Traders are closely watching developments related to a long-delayed ceasefire agreement and a hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.