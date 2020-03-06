USD/CHF rebounds from fresh 2-year lows, heads for strong weekly loss

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Swiss franc among top performers of the week, as investors look for safe-haven assets. 
  • A weaker US dollar also contributed to the 280-pips weekly decline in USD/CHF. 

The USD/CHF bottomed at 0.9317 during the American session, the lowest level since February 2018. Afterwards, the US dollar managed to stabilize and the pair rebounded, rising toward 0.9400. Near the end of the week, it is hovering around 0.9380 about to post a weekly decline of almost 300 pips. 

Better-than-expected US data failed to offer support to the greenback that dropped versus majors once again on Friday. The DXY reached the lowest level in a year at 95.73, before bouncing back to 96.00. 

As US yields moved off record lows, greenback’s weakness eased. The 10-year bottomed at 0.67 and then climbed to 0.77%. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is down just 2.0% and the Nasdaq 3.15%. It is a red end to a terrible week for financial markets that included an emergency rate cut from the Federal Reserve. 

Volatility is likely to remain elevated next week. Also, if the Swiss franc continues to rise, market talk about an intervention from the Swiss National Bank should not be ruled out. 

 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9387
Today Daily Change -0.0075
Today Daily Change % -0.79
Today daily open 0.9462
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9732
Daily SMA50 0.9712
Daily SMA100 0.9801
Daily SMA200 0.9839
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9575
Previous Daily Low 0.946
Previous Weekly High 0.9816
Previous Weekly Low 0.9609
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9504
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9531
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9423
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9384
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9308
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9538
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9614
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9653

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

