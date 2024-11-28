USD/CHF Price Prediction: Uptrend in doubt as bad omens make an appearance

- USD/CHF has broken below a key level bringing the uptrend into doubt.
- Other band omens are also appearing suggesting the possibility of a bearish shift in the trend.
USD/CHF is at risk of tipping into a downtrend and reversing its short and medium-term bull trend, as it extends its pullback below a key level. Other “bad omens” also make their appearance on the price chart, suggesting a risk of more downside.
USD/CHF Daily Chart
USD/CHF has found support at the (green) 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8822 and although it could still mount a recovery from its current level and thereby rescue the uptrend, the evidence is building for a possible reversal and start of new downtrend. Given “the trend is your friend” such a reversal would suggest a bearish bias then dominating.
The pair has broken below the key 0.8801 November 9 swing low and although it failed to close below the level, the breach is still a bearish indication.
The pair formed a Two-Bar reversal pattern (red rectangle on chart) at the November 22 and 23 highs which is bearish. This happens when a long green candle that reaches a peak is followed by a long red candle of a similar size. It is a sign of a reversal in sentiment and a signal of more downside to follow.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator has formed a Double Top pattern (red ellipse) which is bearish for momentum and consequently also price.
A break below the 0.8797 November 27 low would confirm a change in the short-term trend and more downside to targets at 0.8748 (August 14 high), and 0.8615 (November 4 low).
That said, if price remains above the November 27 low and recovers, it could signal a resumption of the uptrend.
If so, a break above the 0.8958 November 22 high would probably confirm a continuation up to the next target at 0.9000 (round number and psychological area), followed by 0.9050 (July 2 swing high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0550 despite soft German inflation data
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow range near 1.0550 in the American session on Thursday. Soft inflation data from Germany makes it difficult for the Euro to gather strength, limiting the pair's upside, while US markets remain closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 on modest USD recovery
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction and moves sideways below 1.2700 on Thursday. The US Dollar corrects higher following Wednesday's sharp decline, not allowing the pair to gain traction. The market action is likely to remain subdued in the American session.
Gold maintains shallow recovery on Fed rate-cut bets
Gold extends its shallow recovery from Tuesday’s lows as it trades in the $2,640s on Thursday. The yellow metal is seeing gains on the back of cementing market bets that the Fed will go ahead and cut US interest rates at its December meeting.
Fantom bulls eye yearly high as BTC rebounds
Fantom (FTM) continued its rally and rallied 8% until Thursday, trading above $1.09 after 43% gains in the previous week. Like FTM, most altcoins have continued the rally as Bitcoin (BTC) recovers from its recent pullback this week.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.