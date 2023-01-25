- USD/CHF bull’s clashed with the 20-day EMA, then jumped from the boat as bears stepped in.
- The pair is headed toward the psychological 0.9100, which, once broken, could put the YTD low into play.
- USD/CHF: Failure to register a new YTD low could exacerbate an upward correction.
The USD/CHF battles to break above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and slips beneath 0.9200 to fresh two-day lows at 0.9172 as the US Dollar remains offered in the FX space. Also, a risk-off impulse underpins the safe-haven status of the Swiss franc (CHF). Hence, the USD/CHF exchanges hand at 0.9182 after hitting a daily high of 0.9245.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF continued its downtrend after hitting a weekly high of 0.9297, unable to reclaim 0.9300, which exacerbated the fall below the 20-day EMA at 0.9241. Also, the path for the USD/CHF pair was opened to test the year-to-date (YTD) lows of 0.9085, though initially, it would need to hurdle demand zones in between.
On its way to the YTD lows, the USD/CHF’s first support level would be this week’s low of 0.9159. Break below will expose the January 20 daily low of 0.9141, ahead of the 0.9100 mark. Once that psychological price level gives way, then the YTD low would be in play.
As an alternate scenario, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the 0.9200 figure. Once cleared, then, the USD/CHF could test the 20-day EMA at 0.9241, followed by a two-month-old downslope trendline around 0.9250/60.
Looking ahead, USD/CHF’s failure to test the YTD low could expose the USD/CHF to some buying pressure, as the pair has been bottoming around 0.9085/0.9160 since December 2022.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9182
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|0.9228
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9253
|Daily SMA50
|0.9336
|Daily SMA100
|0.9584
|Daily SMA200
|0.9637
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.928
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9192
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9288
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9201
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9246
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9226
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9187
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9146
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9274
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9321
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9362
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0900 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and turned negative on the day below 1.0900. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar find demand in the American session and makes it difficult for the pair to keep its footing.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2350 area following earlier rebound
GBP/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.2350 area after having advanced to 1.2400 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory, the US Dollar holds its ground against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD trapped between $1,920 and $1,940, upside risks prevail Premium
Wall Street indexes suffered on Wednesday with investors focused on earnings results and ahead of US growth data. Gold remains near multi-month highs, facing resistance around the $1,940 area. The $1,930 zone, still is a magnet area.
How China could legalize crypto in its efforts to tax cryptocurrency firms and individuals
Chinese journalist Colin Wu reported Chinese authorities’ efforts to tax cryptocurrency firms and individuals. Experts believe that in an attempt to control the collection of crypto taxes, China could legalize crypto.
Tesla (TSLA) Earnings Preview: Q4 earnings call will hinge on volume guidance
A lot could go wrong with Tesla's (TSLA) fourth quarter earnings call after the markets close on Wednesday. The market seems to be in agreement with TSLA stock down -1.3% in Wednesday's premarket.