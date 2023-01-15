- The formation of a Spring has pushed the asset inside the woods.
- A stretched consolidation after a bearish bias indicates inventory accumulation for a bullish reversal.
- Overlapping 20-EMA with the asset price is indicating a consolidation ahead.
The USD/CHF pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in the early Tokyo session as the upside in the asset is capped around 0.9300 while the downside is restricted at 0.9250. The Swiss franc asset has turned sideways, defending the risk-appetite theme in the market.
S&P500 witnessed a decent buying interest last week as the result season kicked off. Surprisingly, the 10-year US Treasury yields gained to 3.50%, which has restricted the downside in the US Dollar index (DXY). The USD Index remained in consolidation around 101.76.
USD/CHF has reversed inside the woods after sensing a responsive buying action from the market participants below 0.9200. This has served as a Spring formation, which signifies the case of restricted downside. On a four-hour scale, stretched consolidation in USD/CHF is indicating an inventory accumulation formation, which might result in a bullish reversal ahead.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9277 is overlapping with the asset price, which indicates a consolidation ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 40.00-60.00, which indicates that the asset awaits a key trigger for a decisive move.
Going forward, a break above January 11 high at 0.9332 will drive the asset towards December 12 high at 0.9363 followed by the round-level resistance at 0.9400.
Alternatively, a slippage below Monday’s low at 0.9167 will result in a fresh downside journey toward March low at 0.9150. A downside move below March low will expose the asset to January 17 low at 0.9117.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.927
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.926
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9286
|Daily SMA50
|0.9398
|Daily SMA100
|0.9624
|Daily SMA200
|0.9643
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9317
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9256
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9363
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9167
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9201
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9279
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9217
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9178
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9299
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.936
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
