USD/CHF Price Analysis: Gains on strong US Dollar, oscillators are mixed ahead of Fed's decision

- The USD/CHF could shift to a neutral bias if it reclaims the May 4 daily low of 0.8819, which converges with the 61.8% Fibonacci (Fibo) retracement level.
- Resistance beyond this point lies at the confluence of the 50-day EMA and the 78.6% Fibo level at 0.8875/0.8900, followed by the 0.9000 mark.
- USD/CHF's path of least resistance remains downward, with the 23.6% Fibo retracement at 0.8659 marking the level to beat for sellers.
USD/CHF rebounds from last Friday's lows of 0.8640 and climbs on a strong US Dollar (USD) amid a risk-on impulse as Wall Street prints solid gains. The USD/CHF is trading at 0.8683, gains 0.31%, after hitting low of 0.8637.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF is yet to turn neutral, even though it recovered some ground during the last three trading days, with the pair gaining 1.50%. Should be said, the USD/CHF could shift its bias to neutral if it reclaims the May 4 daily low of 0.8819, confluence with the 61.8% Fibonacci (Fibo) retracement.
If that ceiling level is broken, the next resistance would emerge at the next confluence of the 50-day EMA and the 78.6% Fibo level at 0.8875/0.8900 area, followed by the 0.9000 mark.
Nevertheless, the USD/CHF path of least resistance is downwards and will resume its downtrend once sellers drag prices below the 23.6% Fibo retracement at 0.8659. On further weakness, the USD/CHF could extend its losses past the 0.8600 figure, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) Low of 0.8554.
From an oscillator standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), aiming upwards, suggests the USD/CHF upward correction could continue, but as it remains in bearish territory, once turning flat, could pave the way for a reversal. Contrarily, the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) portrays buyers entering the market. That said, mixed signals could refrain USD/CHF traders from opening fresh positions ahead of the FOMC’s meeting.
USD/CHF Price Action – Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8687
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.8656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.881
|Daily SMA50
|0.8934
|Daily SMA100
|0.9002
|Daily SMA200
|0.9218
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8672
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8641
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8684
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8555
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8653
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.866
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8625
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8672
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8704
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
