USD/CHF Price Analysis: Faces selling pressure above 0.9100 after weak US PMI

- USD/CHF faces pressure above 0.9100 as US Dollar drops after weak S&P Global PMI data for April.
- The preliminary Manufacturing PMI falls below the 50.0 threshold.
- The Fed advocates for keeping interest rates at their current levels longer.
The USD/CHF pair faces a sell-off above the round-level support of 0.9100 in Tuesday’s early American session. The Swiss Franc asset falls as the US Dollar Index (DXY) drops to 105.80 after the S&P Global reported weak preliminary PMI data for April.
The agency reported that both Manufacturing and Services PMI missed expectations. The Manufacturing PMI slips below the 50.0 threshold that separates expansion from contraction. The factory data lands at 49.9 lower than the expectations of 52.0 and the prior reading of 51.9. The Services PMI drops to 50.9 from the consensus of 52.0 and the former reading of 51.7.
Going forward, investors will shift focus to the United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for March, which will be published on Friday.
The core PCE Price Index data is the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation measure. It is estimated to have grown steadily by 0.3% on a month-on-month basis, with annual inflation softening to 2.6% from 2.8% recorded in February. This will influence market expectations of Fed rate cuts, which are currently anticipated in the September meeting.
10-year US Treasury yields rise further to 4.64% as the Fed continues to argue that the current monetary policy framework is appropriate as stubbornly higher inflation in the first quarter of this year cannot be ignored.
The formation of the USD/CHF pair on a four-hour timeframe appears to be a Rising Wedge chart pattern, which indicates a limited upside and is generally followed by a breakdown move. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9100 glued with the Swiss Franc asset, suggesting indecisiveness among market participants.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifts to the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a consolidation ahead.
Fresh downside would appear if the asset breaks below the psychological support of 0.9000, which will expose it to March 22 low at 0.8966, followed by March 1 high at 0.8893.
In an alternate scenario, an upside move above April high of 0.9150 will drive the asset towards the round-level support of 0.9200. A breach of the latter will push the asset further to 4 October 2023 high at 0.9232.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9094
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|0.912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9073
|Daily SMA50
|0.8931
|Daily SMA100
|0.8776
|Daily SMA200
|0.8837
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9124
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9098
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9152
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9012
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9072
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.873
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9114
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9104
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9077
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.913
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9157
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0700 post-US PMIs
EUR/USD maintains its daily gains and climbs to fresh highs near the 1.0700 mark against the backdrop of the resumption of the selling pressure in the Greenback, in the wake of weaker-than-expected flash US PMIs for the month of April.
GBP/USD surpasses 1.2400 on further Dollar selling
Persistent bearish tone in the US Dollar lends support to the broad risk complex and bolsters the recovery in GBP/USD, which manages well to rise to fresh highs north of 1.2400 the figure post-US PMIs.
Gold trims losses on disappointing US PMIs
Gold (XAU/USD) reclaims part of the ground lost and pares initial losses on the back of further weakness in the Greenback following disheartening US PMIs prints.
Here’s why Ondo price hit new ATH amid bearish market outlook Premium
Ondo price shows no signs of slowing down after setting up an all-time high (ATH) at $1.05 on March 31. This development is likely to be followed by a correction and ATH but not necessarily in that order.
Germany’s economic come back
Germany is the sick man of Europe no more. Thanks to its service sector, it now appears that it will exit recession, and the economic future could be bright. The PMI data for April surprised on the upside for Germany, led by the service sector.