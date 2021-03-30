USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to keep the reins around 0.9400

- USD/CHF keeps the previous day’s recovery moves around multi-day top.
- Overbought RSI, key Fibonacci retracement level test buyers.
- Bullish chart, 21-day SMA challenge sellers’ entry, 50% Fibonacci retracement can entertain sellers.
USD/CHF holds steady around 0.9395 while keeping the previous days upside during the pre-European session trading on Tuesday.
In doing so, USD/CHF justifies overbought RSI and fears of fading the upside momentum before hitting the key hurdle, namely 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of March 2020 to January 2021 downside.
While the pullback moves can eyes 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9330, any further weakness will be challenged by 21-day SMA and two-month-old rising channel formation’s support, around 0.9295. Also highlighting the importance of the 0.9295 support level is the September 2020 top.
Alternatively, USD/CHF buyers will look for a fresh 8.5-month high before attacking the key Fibonacci hurdle to the north, close to 0.9465.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s upside past-0.9465 will be tamed by the said channel’s resistance line surrounding 0.9600.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9395
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.9394
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9292
|Daily SMA50
|0.909
|Daily SMA100
|0.9018
|Daily SMA200
|0.9106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9405
|Previous Daily Low
|0.937
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9418
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8871
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9392
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9383
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9375
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9355
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.934
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9409
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9424
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9444
