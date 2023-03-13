USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears run out of steam around 0.9200

- USD/CHF rebounds from one-month low but stays bearish for the fourth consecutive day.
- Five-week-old ascending support line, oversold RSI challenges the bears.
- Bulls need validation from 200-SMA previous support line from early February.
USD/CHF bears struggle to keep the reins around a one-month low as it pares intraday losses near 0.9200 during early Monday. Even so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair stays in the red for the fourth consecutive day, while extending the previous week’s pullback.
The quote’s latest rebound could be linked to the oversold conditions of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, as well as the pair seller’s inability to break the upward-sloping support line from February 03, close to 0.9165 at the latest.
It should be noted, however, that the bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained trading below the previous support line from February 01, close to 0.9315 by the press time.
Apart from the support-turned-resistance line, the 200-SMA also challenges the USD/CHF rebound, at 0.9275 as we write.
In a case where USD/CHF remains firmer past 0.9275, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards the previous week’s double tops near 0.9440 appear brighter.
Alternatively, a downside break of the five-week-long ascending support line of near 0.9165 won’t hesitate to challenge the early February’s swing low around 0.9130 ahead of highlighting the previous monthly low of 0.9060 for the bears.
Should the USD/CHF sellers dominate past 0.9060, August 2021 low near 0.9020 and the 0.9000 psychological magnet will be in focus.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9192
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.9214
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9319
|Daily SMA50
|0.9267
|Daily SMA100
|0.9402
|Daily SMA200
|0.9561
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9343
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9175
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9439
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9175
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9239
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9145
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8976
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9413
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9482
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
