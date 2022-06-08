- USD/CHF retreats from the highest levels in three weeks as short-term DMA test bulls.
- Firmer RSI keeps buyers hopeful until the quote stays beyond a horizontal support area from late April.
USD/CHF pares weekly gains around 0.9740 heading into Wednesday’s European session. Even so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair remains firmer for the fourth consecutive day as it battles the 21-DMA hurdle by the press time.
While keeping the USD/CHF buyers hopeful, the RSI (14) remains firmer, not overbought. Also favoring the quote’s further upside is the successful trading beyond the 50-DMA and a seven-week-old horizontal support region.
That said, the 21-DMA level surrounding 0.9740 restricts the pair’s immediate upside ahead of the latest swing high near 0.9780.
Also acting as an upside filter is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the March-May upside, near 0.9860.
Meanwhile, a convergence of the 50-DMA and 50% Fibo. near 0.9625, appears short-term key support to watch for the USD/CHF sellers.
Should the pair prices drop below 0.9625, a multi-day-old horizontal support zone around 0.9550 seems the last defense for bulls.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9744
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.9729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.974
|Daily SMA50
|0.9615
|Daily SMA100
|0.9435
|Daily SMA200
|0.9325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9779
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9705
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9659
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9554
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9751
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9733
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9663
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9621
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.977
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9812
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9845
