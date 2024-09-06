USD/CHF moves below 0.8450 due to dovish Fedspeak, Swiss Foreign Currency Reserves awaited

USD/CHF extends its decline due to dovish comments from the Fed officials.

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee said that the longer-run trend of the labor market and inflation data justify the Fed easing soon.

Swiss Foreign Currency Reserves will be eyed to gain further insights into the SNB’s policy stance regarding the CHF.

USD/CHF extends its losing streak for the fourth successive session, trading around 0.8430 during Friday’s Asian hours. The dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials put downward pressure on the US Dollar (USD) and undermine the USD/CHF pair.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday that the longer-run trend of the labor market and inflation data justify the Fed easing interest-rate policy soon and then steadily over the next year. FXStreet’s FedTracker, which gauges the tone of Fed officials’ speeches on a dovish-to-hawkish scale from 0 to 10 using a custom AI model, rated Goolsbee’s words as neutral with a score of 3.8.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against its six major peers, continued to lose ground for the third consecutive day, driven by the decreasing US Treasury yields. The DXY trades around 101.00 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 3.73% and 3.71%, respectively, at the time of writing.

On the Swiss front, the seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate remains steady at 2.5% for August, data showed on Thursday. Traders are now awaiting Friday’s release of Foreign Currency Reserves for August to gain further insights into the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) policy stance regarding the Swiss Franc (CHF).

Moreover, recent data showed that domestic inflation slowed more than anticipated in August, fueling expectations for another interest rate cut by the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 1.1% year-on-year, down from the previous reading of 1.3% and below the market consensus of 1.2%.