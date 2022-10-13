- USD/CHF bulls tally up fresh highs but market volatility shakes out the weak hands.
- Profit-taking has ensued following the US CPI print.
USD/CHF has rallied on the back of the hotter-than-expected US Consumer Price Index which has sent the US dollar, as per the DXY index, on a tear towards the 114.776 area and bull cycle. However, the markets are volatile and the greenback is falling back under pressure into the first 30 minutes of the cash open on Wall Street, potentially affected by some suspicious activity in USD/JPY.
Meanwhile, the US CPI data arrived as follows:
- US CPI (MoM) Sep: 0.4% (est 0.2%; prev 0.1%).
- US CPI (Y0Y) Sep: 8.2% (est 8.1%; prev 8.3%).
- US CPI Core (M0M) Sep: 0.6% (est 0.2%; prev 0.6%).
- US CPI Core (Y0Y) Sep: 6.6% (est 6.5%; prev 6.3%).
Sea of red after US CPI
The data is a blow to the Federal Reserve as their efforts to tame inflation have yet to show any significant signs that they are moving the needle. Hotter-than-expected US inflation numbers for both the core and headline measures have encouraged US short-term interest-rate traders to price in around one-in-ten chance of a 100-basis point fed rate hike in November, up from zero before the CPI report. Consequently, US benchmarks collapsed wth the Dow touching as low as 28,660 in a strong bearish opening gap from 28,983, around 1.8% lower. However, the Nasdaq Composite was the weakest major index, dropping by 3%, while the S&P 500 fell 2.6%.
No Fed pivot in sight
Forget about a Fed pivot with Fed funds futures now pricing in the odds of a 75 basis points move in December as well as November. ''Traders are now pricing in a rate hike of 64 basis points in December, up from 57 basis points before the data, which essentially implies a greater chance of a bigger hike. The possibility of a 100 basis points increase in November has also reared its head, though its currently seen as unlikely, with only a 9% probability,'' Reuters reported.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0039
|Today Daily Change
|0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|0.9986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.982
|Daily SMA50
|0.9702
|Daily SMA100
|0.9691
|Daily SMA200
|0.9543
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0004
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9931
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9954
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9781
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9976
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9959
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9944
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.987
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0017
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.009
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
