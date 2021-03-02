USD/CHF jumps to the highest level since November 2020, eyeing 0.9200 mark

- USD/CHF gained traction for the third straight day amid sustained USD buying interest.
- A softer risk tone did little to benefit the safe-haven CHF or hinder the strong momentum.
The USD/CHF pair continued scaling higher through the early European session and shot to the highest level since November 2020, around the 0.9175-80 region in the last hour.
The pair built on its recent bullish momentum and gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. The uptick marked the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength.
The impressive pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the progress on a massive US fiscal spending plan has been fueling hopes for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued underpinning the greenback.
Meanwhile, the reflation trade forced investors to start pricing in a possible uptick in inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low rates for a longer period. This further benefitted the buck and provided an additional boost to the USD/CHF pair.
Tuesday's strong positive move could further be attributed to some technical buying on a sustained move beyond the very important 200-day SMA. Even a softer risk tone, which tends to drive flows towards the safe-haven Swiss franc, did little to hinder the momentum.
Hence, some follow-through strength towards reclaiming the 0.9200 round-figure mark, nearing November 2020 swing lows, now looks a distinct possibility. That said, slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some consolidation before the next leg up.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday. Hence, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD/CHF pair. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9177
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.9149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8988
|Daily SMA50
|0.8919
|Daily SMA100
|0.8981
|Daily SMA200
|0.9133
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.916
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9071
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9102
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8948
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8871
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9126
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9105
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9038
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9005
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9271
